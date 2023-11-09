Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:01 Per il Colosseo firmato contratto con nuovo gestore biglietteria

09:38 Grida 'Allah Akbar' in metro a Milano, fermato 37enne: era ricercato per terrorismo

09:13 Sciopero mezzi pubblici venerdì 10 novembre a Milano, tutte le info utili

08:28 A Hollywood accordo preliminare tra attori e studios

07:37 Israele: "Presa roccaforte Hamas". Ostaggi in cambio di tregua: si tratta

07:02 E' ancora allerta meteo sull'Italia, in arrivo nuova fase di maltempo intenso

00:13 Israele-Hamas, ipotesi tregua in cambio di ostaggi ma l'intesa è ancora vaga

00:05 Meloni tira dritto: premierato parte in Senato. Accordo con Tirana? Risultato di squadra

23:14 Champions, Salisburgo-Inter 0-1: decide Lautaro e nerazzurri qualificati

23:02 Riforme, Schlein: "Meloni non le usi perché non si fida di Salvini e Tajani"

22:56 Saliburgo-Inter 0-1, rigore di Lautaro e nerazzurri agli ottavi di Champions

22:38 New York, torna l'albero di Natale al Rockefeller Center

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Completes Acquisition of Shares in Tramo SA, Making It Fully Owned Subsidiary

09 novembre 2023 | 07.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. (the "Company") hereby announces that as shown on August 21, 2023, in the "Acquisition of Shares of Tramo SA" announcement, it has completed the acquisition of shares in Tramo SA, a logistics company operating across Europe and the USA, through NIPPON EXPRESS ITALIA S.p.A., effective October 31, 2023.

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202311022196/_prw_PI1fl_68s4T535.jpg

From left to right: Arnaldo Vivoli/Tramo Group CEO, Giovanni Di Maggio/Tramo Group General Director, Shinichi Kakiyama/Executive Officer, Regional General Manager Europe of NXhttps://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202311022196/_prw_PI2fl_Tu0UtVr2.jpg

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Chiasso (Switzerland), Tramo specializes in high-end furniture logistics, with offices in Italy, Switzerland, France, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK and the USA.

The Tramo Group, highly regarded by the market, provides freight forwarding via land, sea, and air, as well as white-glove services (including value-added services during delivery, such as installation) and storage, mainly for high-end furniture manufactured in Italy.

The NX Group has strengthened its efforts in the apparel industry, which it has positioned as a priority industry in its business plan. In particular, it has developed globally a highly specialized business led by NIPPON EXPRESS ITALIA S.p.A. in the field of luxury and fashion goods logistics. In recent years, the Group's customers oriented to luxury and fashion goods have been expanding their brands globally through products that characterize lifestyles, such as furniture and hotels, beyond the traditional apparel framework.

With the integration of Tramo as a subsidiary, the NX Group will acquire know-how and capabilities in areas such as collection and delivery, which are optimal for high-end design furniture, thus enabling the Company to broaden its range of solutions it can offer to its customers. In addition, by bringing together the logistics functions of the Tramo Group and NX Group's global network, the two groups will be able to expand each other's service line-ups and solution offerings.

Going forward, the Company will aim to maximize the synergies created out of this integration in order to offer even higher quality of high-end specialized services to customers who enjoy their lifestyles around the world.

Overview of Tramo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202311022196-O1-sH59OX09.pdf

NX's official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-holdings-completes-acquisition-of-shares-in-tramo-sa-making-it-fully-owned-subsidiary-301982569.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Completes Acquisition of Shares it .it it has completed
Vedi anche
News to go
Allerta meteo arancione sulla Toscana, gialla per il Centro-Sud
News to go
A Roma si celebra Giornata nazionale prevenzione sismica
News to go
Migliaia di euro nel trolley, così a Ciampino spostavano i soldi all'estero
News to go
Israele, i terroristi di Hamas fuggono sui tetti
News to go
Clima, emissioni tagliate del 5% invece che del 45%: così gli Stati non rispettano gli impegni
News to go
Mafia, maxi operazione Polizia-Fbi: 17 fermi
News to go
Mattarella in Corea del Sud: "Tante affinità con l'Italia"
News to go
Champions League, il calendario di oggi
News to go
Schillaci su sciopero medici: "Disponibili a trovare soluzioni e incontrare sindacati"
News to go
Campi Flegrei, Musumeci: "Zona rossa per 85mila persone"
News to go
Bonus Tari, sconto su tassa rifiuti per chi è in difficoltà
News to go
Maternità, siglato patto per le imprese


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza