Mercoledì 13 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:20
ROBOOTER Debuts Cutting-Edge Wheelchairs and Introduces Next-Gen Intelligent Personal Mobility Solution at REHACARE

13 settembre 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MESSE DUSSELDORF, Germany and SHANGHAI, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROBOOTER, a leading manufacturer and supplier of power wheelchairs, is set to unveil two new products, the upgraded electric wheelchair E60 and the carbon fiber wheelchair LT20, at this year's REHACARE, taking place at Messe Dusseldorf, Germany, on September 13-16. Additionally, ROBOOTER will debut an advanced intelligent personal mobility device at the event. ROBOOTER's participation in the world's largest trade fair for rehabilitation and care will further cement the company's leadership in the global mobility devices industry.

The ROBOOTER E series is tailored to meet the needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities, emphasizing convenience, comfort, and intelligence. Building on the signature frame design of its predecessor, the E40, the ROBOOTER E60 retains the simple two-step folding mechanism and ergonomic backrest. A standout feature is the set of 10-inch omni-directional front wheels, complemented by shock-absorbing springs that enable effortless 360° turns in place, providing enhanced maneuverability in tight indoor spaces and superior adaptability on complex road surfaces. This design expands the device's application across a wide range of indoor and outdoor scenarios.

The LT20 wheelchair, with its carbon fiber frame, is both compact and lightweight, weighing just 12.2kg. Despite its lightweight design, the wheelchair can support individuals weighing up to 100kg, making it highly suitable for modern transportation needs. When folded, this solution offers outstanding portability as it can easily fit into the trunk of a car or be carried onto a bus, train, or subway. The rapid rollout of this series is set to boost ROBOOTER's market share in Europe.

To better meet global user expectations, ROBOOTER prioritizes intelligence to enhance the user experience, with a strong focus on active safety. During the exhibition, the company will introduce the ROBOOTER X40, an advanced intelligent personal mobility device. Equipped with a suite of multi-sensors, this device utilizes cutting-edge technology to enhance environmental detection and response. Through big data modeling, the system offers unique features including directional stability, obstacle deceleration, cruise control, and active tracking.

ROBOOTER will continue to innovate in the mobility devices industry, with the goal of assisting users in smarter ways. Guided by its mission to create a new assisted travel ecosystem, the company will embrace emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), active safety measures, and voice interaction to lead the intelligent transformation of the sector.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209619/ROBOOTER_IN_REHACARE.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robooter-debuts-cutting-edge-wheelchairs-and-introduces-next-gen-intelligent-personal-mobility-solution-at-rehacare-301926136.html

