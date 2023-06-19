Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
comunicato stampa

SHEIN LAUNCHES FIRST PRODUCT COLLABORATION UNDER EVOLUSHEIN BY DESIGN WITH BRAZILIAN POP SUPERSTAR ANITTA

17 giugno 2023 | 07.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

evoluSHEIN x Anitta Offers a Full-Size Range of Styles Featuring Sustainable Materials and Responsible Manufacturing

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, a global e-retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, today announced it has teamed up with global pop star Anitta to launch evoluSHEIN x Anitta, the first product collaboration featured under SHEIN's evoluSHEIN by Design initiative, which has accelerated the use of more sustainable materials and responsible manufacturing practices company-wide. SHEIN is working to reduce the environmental impact of its products with the ambition to source a majority of SHEIN-branded products according to its evoluSHEIN by Design Standard by 2030, rewarding responsible suppliers and promoting awareness to its global following of fashion enthusiasts.

"I am happy that SHEIN is taking an important step in sustainability and its overall environmental impact," said Anitta. "We all want to look great, while also respecting the planet and people."

The new collection showcases the three key environmentally focused material programs SHEIN has launched in the past year:

Each piece is made according to the evoluSHEIN by Design Standard, which requires garments to consist of at least 30% preferred materials and be manufactured by suppliers that have achieved high social and environmental compliance verification through third-party audits. All items in the collection are shipped in packaging made with recycled content.

"evoluSHEIN by Design supports a more circular system that mitigates textile waste and reduces consumption of new raw materials," said Caitrin Watson, Director of Sustainability at SHEIN. "We aim to continue reducing the environmental impact of our products while collaborating with other industry leaders to propel the circular textile economy forward. Launching this collection with Anitta is an opportunity to promote alternative and informed fashion choices in a way that is engaging for our customers and brings them along on our evoluSHEIN journey."

As SHEIN continues to evolve its business with the vision of building a desirable fashion future accessible to all, evoluSHEIN by Design touches on many of the company's positive impact priorities. Among those priorities are responsible product sourcing, optimizing resource efficiency and opportunities for circularity, and improving lives in communities around the world. These ambitions, among others, are outlined in the evoluSHEIN Roadmap – SHEIN's holistic approach to addressing the most critical social and environmental challenges facing the fashion industry today. 

For more information on evoluSHEIN x Anitta, please visit shein.com. Follow along on social media with #evoluSHEINxANITTA — on Instagram @sheinofficial @shein_us and on TikTok @shein_official @shein_us.

DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES IMAGES HERE of evoluSHEIN x ANITTA CAMPAIGN 

ABOUT SHEIN

SHEIN is a global, integrated marketplace offering extended fashion and lifestyle shopping categories from SHEIN branded apparel to products from a global network of sellers, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, leveraging its industry-leading on-demand production methodology since 2012, for a smarter and more sustainable industry. Save money. Live in style!

ABOUT ANITTA

Since breaking through in Brazil six years ago, Grammy-nominated global superstar Anitta has become the leading artist of a new generation of Latin American music. As the biggest global female popstar to come from Brazil, she has amassed over 64 million Instagram followers and nearly 17 million YouTube subscribers, garnering more than 6 billion views. Anitta recently became a first time Grammy nominee in the "Best New Artist" category and has also been named among the world's 15th most influential musicians on social media by Billboard.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maxine Silvamaxine.silva@sheingroup.com

James TeJames.te@sheingroup.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104352/evoluSHEIN_x_Anitta1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104364/evoluSHEIN_x_Anitta2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104353/evoluSHEIN_x_Anitta3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shein-launches-first-product-collaboration-under-evolushein-by-design-with-brazilian-pop-superstar-anitta-301853596.html

in Evidenza