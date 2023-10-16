The 134th Canton Fair Opened with Optimized Structure and Upgraded Scale

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 134th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicks off on October 15, 2023, in Guangzhou, China. This prestigious international trade event, held twice a year, will run in three phases until November 4, with the online platform continuing to operate as usual.

The Canton Fair aims to optimize structure, enhance quality, and improve services. This event is set to showcase new highlights and features, drawing in thousands of global buyers to explore potential business opportunities:

For more information about the Fair, please visit the Canton Fair's official website at https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848, or reach out to Cai Yiyi, caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn.

