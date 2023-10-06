Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 06 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:55
comunicato stampa

TUMI Announces Official Partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Women for the 2023-2024 Season

06 ottobre 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Brand's Luggage & Bags will now be used by the Women's First Team on their travels

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI announced a partnership alongside Tottenham Hotspur Women for the current season.

TUMI has become the Official Formal Luggage Partner of the Women's Team and will feature on the back of player shirts during all games – a first for the lifestyle brand.

Players, coaches and support staff will travel with personalized TUMI products to help bring functionality and ease to their journeys for every home and away game this season. Products include pieces from some of TUMI's iconic collections, such as the 19 Degree International Expandable 4-Wheeled cases, Alpha Bravo Search Backpacks, Voyageur Madeline Cosmetic pouches, Just in Case® duffels and double-sided packing cubes.

This latest partnership further strengthens TUMI's relationship with the Club, having previously partnered with the Men's team for the recent Asia-Pacific Tour. Men's team captain Heung-Min Son, meanwhile, is also a global TUMI ambassador.

"The opportunity to continue to expand and further solidify TUMI's partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Women is a natural extension for us and aligns well with our commitment to perfecting journeys in the pursuit of their passions. TUMI products are rooted in excellence and endurance, and being able to support the players of the Women's team performing at their highest level is a great honor," said Jill Krizelman, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and eCommerce at TUMI.

Todd Kline, Chief Commercial Officer, Tottenham Hotspur, shares : "The Club holds TUMI and its products in extremely high regard following recent, successful partnerships. We know that our players will benefit hugely from TUMI products on their travels to and from matches. Just ahead of our first home game of the season, this new partnership adds to the excitement for the upcoming campaign and helps to demonstrate what an exciting time it is to be associated with Tottenham Hotspur Women."

TUMI's logo will first appear on player shirts during this Sunday's first home WSL match of the season against Bristol City Women. Follow along on @tumitravel and @spurswomen social channels.

About TUMI 

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com. TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2023 Tumi, Inc.

Media Contact:Alexandra Gillis alexandra.gillis@tumi.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240156/Tumi_x_Tottenham_Hotspur_Women_partner.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/214382/4325582/tumi_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tumi-announces-official-partnership-with-tottenham-hotspur-women-for-the-2023-2024-season-301949326.html

in Evidenza