Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:49
UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2023 Paves the Way for Global Success for 700 Curated Indonesian MSMEs

28 novembre 2023 | 13.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Persero Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) returns with UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2023, showcasing 700 MSMEs on 7 to 10 December 2023 at Jakarta Convention Center, Indonesia. "UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2023 is a celebration of the resilience of Indonesian entrepreneurs by providing a dynamic platform for 700 MSMEs to showcase their products on a global stage, with 75% of them being new participants," said Sunarso, President Director of BRI.

This year, the exhibition will feature 700 selected MSMEs out of 3,132 applicants from across Indonesia, categorized into five different sectors: Home Décor&Craft, Food&Beverages, Accessories&Beauty, Fashion&Textiles, and Healthcare/Wellness. The curation criteria encompass design, product innovation, social and environmental impact, export capabilities, as well as achievements and recognition. "We acquired insights and valuable tips for engaging with international buyers, paving the way to build lasting customer relationships," said Ajeng Respati Hapsari, Co-Founder of Havilla Tea.

The event will kick off with virtual business matching sessions from 27-29 November, connecting buyers with selected MSME participants. Interested buyers can register at www.brilianpreneur.com.

Last year's UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR successfully attracted 43 buyers from 19 countries, generating potential deals worth US$76.7 million.

Beyond business matching and MSME product showcases, the event includes activities such as: online/offline bazaars, MSME awards, consultation sessions with representatives of the Ministry of Trade and the Ministry of Home Affairs, performances by various artists, art installations, live shopping sessions in e-commerce platforms, and expert-led creative labs workshops. 

BRI collaborated with the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs (Kemenkop UKM) and leading e-commerce partners - Shopee, Tokopedia, Blibli, Zalora, and PadiUMKM. After MSMEs onboarding, BRI boosts offers exclusive discounts from December 1-31, 2023.

BRI partnered with the Specialty Coffee Association for the International Championship Coffee, featuring three competitions: Indonesia Barista Championship, Indonesia Brewers Cup Championship, and Indonesia Tester Cup Championship.

UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR has successfully catapulted domestic MSMEs into the global market through exhibitions, business matching and other productive activities since 2019. This aligns with BRI's commitment to foster national economic growth through various actions, including empowering local MSMEs.

"UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR is a strategic initiative by BRI to promote Indonesian MSMEs globally, leveraging the quality of local products for international competitiveness," said Sunarso.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286782/FA_LED.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/umkm-export-brilianpreneur-2023-paves-the-way-for-global-success-for-700-curated-indonesian-msmes-301999138.html

