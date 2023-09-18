Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 18 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:41
comunicato stampa

Up to 16kWh: OUKITEL Unveils Expandable Home Backup Solution BP2000 & B2000

17 settembre 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OUKITEL, a leading innovator in energy solutions, unveiled the OUKITEL BP2000 & B2000 Expandable Home Backup Solution on Sep 4th in the European market. Flexibility is always the first priority of OUKITEL's innovations. The launch of the BP2000 + B2000 modular system brings extraordinary versatility.

Here's an overview of OUKITEL BP2000 & B2000 Expandable Home Backup Solution.

Pricing and Availability

The OUKITEL BP2000 Power is now available in Europe. Users can visit the official OUKITEL website to purchase it at the final price of €1199. Act fast because the limited-time coupon will expire on September 20th. Don't miss this chance to grab the exclusive coupon offer.

About OUKITEL

OUKITEL is empowering the public with sustainable energy storage products, and creating a new life of new energy. OUKITEL New Energy company is committed to being the world's leading brand of new energy, specializing in providing people with large capacity, high power, portable, green household energy storage, and mobile storage power products. For more information, visit https://eu.oukitel.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2211722/BP2000.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/up-to-16kwh-oukitel-unveils-expandable-home-backup-solution-bp2000--b2000-301929356.html

in Evidenza