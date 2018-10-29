Concierge Auctions Announces Notable Upcoming Marquis Sales, Welcomes Properties For China December Sale

th century Italian villa; and a gated community residence in Thailand — Concierge Auctions' first auction in the Asian country. NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Auctions announces its key marquis offerings – properties that represent the best of the best across multiple continents, including one of the most expensive homes ever in the U.S. The new opportunities — taking place at different times through end of year — include a Neoclassical work of art with unrivaled boat dockage in Florida; an 18century Italian villa; and a gated community residence in Thailand — Concierge Auctions' first auction in the Asian country.

Playa Vista Isle, located in Hillsboro Beach, Florida was previously listed at $159 million and will sell without reserve on 15 November at a live auction in cooperation with ONE Sotheby's International Realty. The property is the only estate on Florida'sGold Coast offering 500 feet (46 metres) of private docking and the entire estate extends to over 58,000 square feet (5,388 square metres). Villa Passalaqua on Lake Como, Italy dates back to the 18th century and includes frescoes by Napoleon Bonaparte's chief artist. In addition to the 26,501 square feet (2,462 square metres) main house and a 4,000 square feet (372 square metres) guest house, beneath the gardens are 11,087 square feet (1,028 square metres) of tunnels, cellars, and underground rooms/walkways. The property, listed at €100 million, will sell at live auction on 30 October with a reserve of €20 million. Villa 22, within the luxury resort of Samujana in Koh Samui, Thailand, was originally listed for $5 million USD. This property will sell with a reserve of $2.5 million USD on 9 November.

The firm is also partnering once again with The Wall Street Journal and Mansion Global to conduct its second annual December Sale, specifically targeting Chinese buyers. This is the fourth sale of its kind to date designed to directly reach the world's second largest economy. Featuring a carefully curated selection of properties from across the globe, bidding will open digitally in December and will culminate at a live auction in Hong Kong. The sale will kick off with a series of launch events in Guangzhou and Hong Kong, multi-language international marketing and advertising, and sponsorship of the Juwai China Agent Summit and Luxury Property Showcase (LPS) in Shanghai.

For more information call +1.212.202.2940 or visit www.conciergeauctions.com.

Contact: Kari Neeringkari@relevanceinternational.com (212) 257-1500