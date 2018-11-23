Suning International Unveils "Global Community of Curators" Life Philosophy, Launching a Boutique Experience of Collecting, Discovering and Sharing

SHANGHAI, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 22, Suning International unveiled its display at the Salone del Mobile.Milano Shanghai 2018, and as the event's main strategic partner gave a comprehensive illustration of the "Global Community of Curators" with the lifestyle philosophy theme of "Issue: 01 - Found Goods from Italy." Through multi-sensory experiential scenarios powered by smart retail and an immersive exhibition that matches the personal demands of urban consumers, Suning International intends to create an authentic view of the world by sharing spirit and curatorial concept. By bringing a diverse and inspirational range of boutique brands to the Italian-lifestyle enthusiasts visiting the exhibition, Suning International explores opportunities for expansion in the Chinese market and lifestyle consumption trends.

With the expansion of the middle class, consumers are increasingly focusing on scenario-based shopping experiences as they seek out more premium products globally. Shopping is not only a consumption behavior, but also a process of self-expression, exploration and sharing. With that in mind, Suning International aims to create a "Global Community of Curators", namely a cluster of inspirational people, stories, products and culture. This allows consumers to be the curators of their own lives by collecting stories and items from all around the world and sharing the joy of obtaining cherished things and imbuing every ordinary day with inspiration.

Steven Zhang, President of Suning International said, "The younger generation wants to experience the world in their own way. Suning International is exploring a new relationship model with consumers. Through innovative experiential scenarios and shared shopping experiences, Suning International aims to offer consumers something more than just products, incorporating multi-dimensional value such as brand culture, design concepts and personal characteristics. This will not only help us advocate an exquisite global lifestyle to consumers, but also make consumers our brand enthusiasts, promoters and participants."

Beryl Hsu, Chief Editor of IDEAT China, said, "The post-85 to post-95 generation are now the main consumer force, in which medium and high-end consumers play a leading role. They are curious about exploring new things and willing to pay for their hobbies. They expect more offline experiences and are interested in brand or product stories. By seizing on consumer preferences, 'Issue: 01'creates a homely experiential and storytelling space."

Young Kim, Partner and Creative Director of Prophet Asia noted, "We did a survey for the Brand Correlation Index and discovered that consumers desire more than just products, they also want emotional ties and inspiration. Through a curatorial display of the products, 'Issue: 01', the project by Suning enables consumers to experience fine continental style."

Alex Sun, CEO of Marie Claire China as well as the Founder of We Media Platform"Sai LaVie" said, "I am a fan of the continental lifestyle and have collected many exquisite items. Actually，there is always a story, a memory, or a dialogue with your own emotions behind each item you own."

At the Salone del Mobile.Milano Shanghai, Suning International presents a boutique continental lifestyle through both a static display and an interactive experience. From the perspectives of both men and women, the static display session draws moments from an ordinary day of two curators documenting various periods of their daily lives, from early morning to midnight. It showcases the exquisite and romantic design and quality embodied by a number of brands, including Marvis, Proraso, Savinelli, Fabbri 1905, domo, Gabbiano, CECI, Versace Home, Sicis and KIKO MILANO. Visitors may also find the classic blue and black elements of legendary football club FC Internazionale Milano, which adds an enthusiastic vitality to the scene.

Meanwhile, visitors will be fascinated by the interactive experience zone, where they can smell the rich aroma of an espresso from a Bialetti coffee pot, enjoy the Davines' fragrance, touch the soft leather of Meli Melo, jot down their memories in a Moleskine and experience the passion of TECHNOGYM. While enjoying the consummate and ingenious design and the aesthetics of a romantic life, why not indulge yourself with an authentic gelato, just like Audrey Hepburn in Roman holiday at the Piazza di Spagna.

Besides the on-site experience, consumers can create their own personal lifestyle "Issue" through the newly launched "Issue: 01 - Found Goods From Italy" WeChat mini-programme to share their stories of cherished items and joy they find in collecting them. Steven added, "We believe that by leveraging Suning's advantages both online and offline, we can provide more innovation opportunities in the local market for boutique brands and products from around the world."

During the exhibition, Suning International will open a continental lifestyle pop-up store at the Bellagio Shanghai hotel, providing a space for communication, interaction and sharing for consumers who love foreign designs and life aesthetics. A series of Suning International pop-up events will tour various cities in the future and features high-end design inspiration and exquisite brands to reflect the wonderful scenes of daily life.

About Suning International

As one of the most important strategic subsidiaries of Suning which fully focuses on speeding up the globalization of the Group, Suning International is committed to Suning's international business expansion with the core concept of "Global Suning, Build to last". Over the years, Suning International has been driven its commitment to truly and persistently "serve the globe" by promoting international business cooperation, optimizing overseas supply chain construction, developing transnational technical collaboration, and conducting company investment and M&A, with the advancing resources and platforms of Suning's multi-industry ecosystem. Suning International has now been earned presences across continents and regions worldwide with numbers of branches and business offices being established or in process including an R&D center in Silicon Valley with full emphases on technological innovation, retailing brand LAOX in Japan and Suning branch in HongKong.

About Suning

Founded in 1990, Suning Holdings Group is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China, with two public companies in China and Japan. In 2018, the company was ranked second among China's top 500 non-state owned enterprises for the third consecutive years, with annual revenues of RMB 557.875 billion (approximately EUR 69 billion). With its mission of "Leading the Ecosystem Across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has gone from strength to strength, expanding its core business through diversified vertical industries: Suning.com, Logistics, Financial Services, Technology, Real Estate, Sports, Media & Entertainment, and Investment. Suning.com was listed on the Fortune Global 500 in 2017 and 2018.

www.suningholdings.com

Photo - https://prnewswire.com/media/788811/Suning_Milano.jpgPhoto - https://prnewswire.com/media/78812/Suning_Curators.jpgPhoto - https://prnewswire.com/media/78813_Suning_Contenintal.upbPhoto - https://prenewsire.com/media/78814_Suning_Interactive/Experience.jpg