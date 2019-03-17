HANA&SHIDA at Shenzhen Fashion Week: a Rising Star in Chinese Children's Clothing Market

SHENZHEN, China, March 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese children's clothing brand HANA&SHIDA held a fashion catwalk show promoting its 2019 Autumn Winter Collection on March 16, during Shenzhen Fashion Week. The brand designer walked up onto the stage and closed the show with applause from the audience.

Inspired by the classic film Mary Poppins, a favorite of HANA&SHIDA co-founder and creative director Shida since childhood, the eponymous collection was infused with magic elements. Several scenes of everyday life were incorporated into the show, such as a picnic, a garden tour, a tea tasting and a dance routine, helping create an atmosphere full of joy and reflecting the brand's belief in the joy of childlike innocence shared by everyone who maintains a piece of it into adulthood.

Bright colors, slightly retro suits and accessory detailing that echoes with the theme were brought to life on the catwalk. The silhouettes of small animals and plants, as well as charmingly naive penguins, with scatterings of marguerites, parrots and umbrellas, among other cute elements, enhanced the lively and vivid expressions on the faces of the children modeling the clothing line.

Since its 2015 inception in China, HANA&SHIDA has received significant attention and evolved into an established high-end children's clothing brand. In addition to the rollout of the parent-child outfit limited collection, it has also partnered with several artists and art organizations. The brand's debut at Shanghai Fashion Week 2018 caused quite a sensation.

HANA&SHIDA co-founder Hana is an interior designer, while her sister and co-founder Shida is a Le Cordon Bleu-certificated baker. They love life and have a passion for travel and innovation. They have their own opinions about the beauty of life and are quite vocal in their opinion that everyone has an opportunity to enjoy life. During an extended sojourn in the South of France, they came to believe that it is their mission to convey that beauty through a brand and decided to create a lifestyle brand. They advocate that every child has the right to enjoy a happy childhood and encourage children to develop their abilities in appreciating beauty through self-exploration.

Once again the "talk of the town" on the heels, HANA&SHIDA has the potential to become one of the most iconic emerging Chinese children's clothing brands as Chinese brands increasingly attract attention worldwide.