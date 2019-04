25,000 Exhibitors Bring Sustainable Opportunities to 125th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 125th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair or "the Fair") is bringing more than 25,000 exhibitors across 51 product sections from home and abroad to Guangzhou.

Covering an area of 1.18 million square meters, this year's fair will see a 30% increase in the number of updated products, demonstrating original innovation and new opportunities to global businesses. Companies from countries along China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will showcase their latest products in the International Pavilion.

"The Canton Fair is welcoming more companies with intellectual property protection, private brands and marketing capabilities that demonstrate high-tech and value-added products," said Xu Bing, Spokesperson of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre.

To enable global buying and selling, the Fair has made efforts in spurring innovation in promotion, using AI technology and big data and launching global marketing with emphasis on social media and search engine. In the meanwhile, following the latest trade and policy trends, Canton Fair will host more than 20 forums as well as 50 product demonstrations and business matching seminars. Highlights include:

Canton Fair's efforts to promote sustainable development also include poverty alleviation for domestic businesses. More than 700 companies from less-developed areas have been given free exhibition space and included in themed promotion events, introducing local specials to the international market and creating new market options to global buyers.

About Canton Fair

The China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and fall. Established in 1957, the fair is now a comprehensive exhibition with the longest history, highest level, largest scale and largest number of products as well as the broadest distribution of buyer origins and the highest business turnover in China.

