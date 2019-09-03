Roborock Launches S5 Max, the Next Generation in Robot Vacuuming & Mopping

Makes Cleaning Effortless with Advanced Mopping Features, App and Voice Controls, and Enhanced Home Navigation

Roborock , makers of ultra-intelligent home robotics, today launched the S5 Max, the newest product in its top-of-the-line S series. This next-generation robotic home vacuum and mop is designed to provide seamless automated mopping that gives homes well-vacuumed, just-mopped floors every day. By combining an electric water tank with precision laser mapping and advanced navigation, Roborock is allowing users to select from a range of customization options including water flow, suction power, scheduled cleaning and even the room cleaning sequence. HONG KONG, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --, makers of ultra-intelligent home robotics, today launched the S5 Max, the newest product in its top-of-the-line S series. This next-generation robotic home vacuum and mop is designed to provide seamless automated mopping that gives homes well-vacuumed, just-mopped floors every day. By combining an electric water tank with precision laser mapping and advanced navigation, Roborock is allowing users to select from a range of customization options including water flow, suction power, scheduled cleaning and even the room cleaning sequence.

"We know consumers today are looking for convenience. From meal delivery to cleaning, they seek options that come with the touch of a button," said Simon Wan, Roborock co-founder and vice president. "The voice-enabled S5 Max gives users a very comprehensive robotic cleaning experience, with vacuum and mop features that can be intuitively scheduled from the app, providing truly convenient and effortless home cleaning that can be done from anywhere."

Bringing Ease & Convenience to Mopping

Building upon Roborock's successful S5 model, the S5 Max is built with superior mopping technology. Key features include:

Making Vacuuming & Mopping Intelligent

After intelligently mapping out the home layout, the S5 Max allows users to schedule cleaning for the different areas according to room sequence, select the desired water flow and suction level and to block off areas for both mopping and vacuuming.

Eliminating Common Cleaning Frustrations

Household chores are a necessary evil - no one loves to vacuum, and definitely, no one likes to mop. But rather than ignoring these chores, the Roborock S5 Max provides an easy way to give users time back and begin cleaning every day.

https://en.roborock.com/pages/roborock-s5-max for more information. The Roborock S5 Max will be showcased at IFA in Berlin at Hall 25, booth #103 on September 6-11, 2019. Availability information will be announced at a later date. Please visitfor more information.

About Roborock

https://www.roborock.com/ . Roborock specializes in advanced home robotics with an emphasis on precision navigation. It develops and produces robot vacuums under its Roborock brand, as well as creating robot vacuums for one of China's largest technology companies, Xiaomi. Each robot it builds is designed to fulfill a singular purpose: To give people more time to spend on the things they love. Currently, Roborock is available in 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, Spain, and the UK. For more information visit