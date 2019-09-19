UPPAbaby Reveals 2020 Stroller Line

New VISTA V2 and CRUZ V2 Feature New Performance Upgrades & Fashions

UPPAbaby continues to raise the bar by delivering new strollers and accessories with features, functions and premium textiles to help parents embrace daily adventures with ease. For 2020, the VISTA V2 and CRUZ V2 have increased functionality making daily strolls even easier, and new fashions that tap into the latest textile, pattern and color trends. ROCKLAND, Massachusetts, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --continues to raise the bar by delivering new strollers and accessories with features, functions and premium textiles to help parents embrace daily adventures with ease. For 2020, the VISTA V2 and CRUZ V2 have increased functionality making daily strolls even easier, and new fashions that tap into the latest textile, pattern and color trends.

The VISTA V2 has improved performance upgrades and functions that add conveniences for families, including;

The CRUZ V2 continues to offer parents a compact without compromise stroller solution with a whole new design and upgraded level of strolling performance. New features include:

For 2020, UPPAbaby has a keen eye for detail and a finger on the pulse of fashion trends. New patterns, textiles and color block options join tried and true color favorites. UPPAbaby VISTA V2 and CRUZ V2 fashions include:

www.uppababy.com . Follow UPPAbaby on social media: Instagram ( www.instagram.com/uppababy ), Facebook ( www.facebook.com/uppababy ) and Twitter ( www.twitter.com/uppababy ). To learn more about new UPPAbaby products, please visit the website. Follow UPPAbaby on social media: Instagram (), Facebook () and Twitter ().

www.uppababy.com . About UPPAbabyThe UPPAbaby mission is to make the smartest strollers, car seats and juvenile gear available: intuitively designed, stylish and sleek, with the features and functions all parents want—plus innovations they never knew were possible. UPPAbaby is committed to providing a customer experience that is as exceptional as the company's products. Founded in 2006, UPPAbaby is based in Massachusetts, USA with products available worldwide. For more information please visit