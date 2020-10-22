Lily Allen announces collaboration with Womanizer

Talking sex positivity and female empowerment

BERLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (

http://www.apimages.com

) -

In her continuing quest to create a more open, sex positive society Lily Allen has spent the past several months working with German brand Womanizer to create her very own product, the 'Liberty' set for launch on October 22.

The limited edition especially designed for the independent woman. Small, lightweight, stylish, and discreet in design. The Liberty model comes with a magnetic cap and six intensity levels, simple two-button operation and is feather-light, perfect for travel and discreet in handbags. Together with Lily, Womanizer created new packaging and a bold colour scheme for the product itself.

Lily joins the company as Chief Liberation Officer, leading the charge on their

#IMasturbate

campaign, raising awareness for sex positivity and female masturbation.

Lily's relationship with Womanizer began when she mentioned using their products in her Sunday Times best-selling memoir My Thoughts Exactly. Talking about discovering her own sexual pleasure while on the Sheezus tour, she wrote "And since you ask if I had to pick one vibrator above all the others, I recommend the Womanizer," she said.

The patented and revolutionary Pleasure Air Technology was the first technology to stimulate the sensitive nerve endings of the clitoris with gentle air waves. How does that feel? Asking Lily "Completely different. And Womanizer can give you an orgasm within a short time and even multiple ones."

"We were extremely excited to hear that Lily was writing and raving about our brand and the products. Especially, in the context of owning and defining one's personal sexuality, from our experience something that women, in particular, struggle with. For us Lily is the embodiment of our brand: brave, honest, authentic and approachable. We are happy and thankful that we share the same mission which is to wipe out the social stigma around sexuality and pleasure and make sure that future generations grow up in a more liberal and open-minded society," explains Johanna Rief, Head of Sexual Empowerment at Womanizer.

According to a recent Womanizer survey

[1]

with 7,000 men and women from 14 countries, the international masturbation gap between the genders is still 68%. Men engage in the act about 156 times per year, while women only engage around 50 times a year on average.

Lily and Womanizer want to challenge existing assumptions and myths with the #IMasturbate campaign and invite people to reflect on their own, often negative attitudes towards this topic.

"Sex toys are still seen as a taboo subject because they are related to masturbation and female pleasure. Female pleasure in itself is a taboo subject. The only way to make taboo subjects no longer taboo is to speak about them openly, frequently and without shame or guilt."

Lily Allen's 'Liberty' is available on

Womanizer.com

nd

from October 22

Product details

About Womanizer

Womanizer, founder of the revolutionary and patented Pleasure Air Technology that provides women with a new orgasmic sensations due to touchless clitoral stimulation, disrupted not only the whole sex toy industry when it was launched in 2014 but also played a role in opening up the conversation and changing the perception of society regarding pleasure products. Womanizer is a globally operating company with offices in Berlin, Hong Kong and Ottawa. With the #IMasturbate campaign, the company is globally committed to breaking the taboo of (female) masturbation and sexuality.

[1]

The representative survey was conducted in July 2020 in cooperation with Appinio. 7,000 men and women from 14 countries (Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Korea, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, UK, USA) participated. Further results on request.

Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1317483/Liberty_by_Lily_Allen.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1317484/Lily_Allen.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1317485/Womanizer_Liberty_Lily_Allen.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1317488/Liberty_Lily_Allen.jpg

Photo:Photo:Photo:

Womanizer press contact:

press@womanizer.com

chloe@insideout.agency

For Lily Allen please contact: