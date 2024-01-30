Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 10:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Astana Opera Opens the World of Art to Children

30 gennaio 2024 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Astana Opera together with Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) presented the Children and Art social charity project. The initiative is aimed at developing an aesthetic perception of the world and creative abilities of gifted children from Kazakhstan's regions, whose families find themselves in difficult life situations, as well as children from orphanages.

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astana Opera implements tasks set by the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan to support and preserve culture in our country. The theatre also pays attention to charity, organizing performances for orphaned children, children with disabilities, large families, conducting theatrical lessons for schoolchildren and other events.

 

 

The project Children and Art became a part of the theatre's charitable work, continuing the popularization of art among the younger generation, familiarizing children with cultural values.

This project was organized for children from families from socially vulnerable segments of the population living in regions and cities of republican significance. The organizers covered all expenses for travel, accommodation, and food. About six hundred children from 17 regions and 3 major cities of Kazakhstan visited Astana Opera: touring backstage areas, taking part in theatrical lessons, master classes in the children's studio, meeting creative staff, attending productions, and touring Astana.

The project organizers received a lot of kind feedback from the children and the teachers accompanying them. The first acquaintance with the mysterious and wonderful world of theatre, visits to iconic places of the capital, gifts, treats and other entertainment events that were prepared for them at the theatre with the assistance of ERG, became an unforgettable event for children.

Based on the charitable work results, a documentary film Children and Art was shot, telling about the importance of cultural education and support for children from all regions of Kazakhstan. Astana Opera not only provides assistance to people in need, but also inspires others to follow its example. The theatre has posted a QR code on its website that opens a list of contacts for orphanages and social institutions, which would appreciate any help.

For Astana Opera, 2023 was full of significant events: Kylián's Petite Mort, Løvenskiold's La Sylphide, Rossini's L'Italiana in Algeri, Tchaikovsky's Iolanta, Cui's Puss in Boots were added to the repertoire, the first graduation of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, and tours to Poland, Slovenia, Georgia, and UAE took place this year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2329236/Astana_Opera_exterior.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2329237/Children_and_Art_project.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astana-opera-opens-the-world-of-art-to-children-302047127.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo world terra charity project Astana Opera Opens
Vedi anche
Assalto e rapina a mano armata all'istituto di vigilanza di Chieti - Video
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Benedizioni a coppie gay? Vangelo è per santificare tutti"
News to go
Assegno inclusione, più della metà pagati in Campania e Sicilia
News to go
Maturità 2024, le materie della seconda prova
News to go
Soldati Usa uccisi, Iran nega responsabilità ma Biden: "Chiederemo conto a tutti i responsabili"
News to go
Stop anche dall'Austria a finanziamenti agenzia Onu per i rifugiati palestinesi
News to go
Giorni della merla con sole e caldo e a febbraio sarà primavera
News to go
Addio a Sandra Milo, l'attrice 'musa' di Fellini morta a 90 anni
News to go
Pagamenti digitali in Italia: li scelgono nove giovani su dieci
Gaza, Tajani: "Accordo per curare 100 bimbi in Italia"
News to go
Frequentare la scuola allunga la vita: lo studio
News to go
Tumore ai polmoni, speranza da un nuovo farmaco


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza