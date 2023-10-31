Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:52 Lucca Comics, il fumettista di Topolino: "Rispetto Zerocalcare ma per me esserci è necessario"

13:45 Pier Silvio Berlusconi: "Vendita Mediaset a Murdoch? Abbiamo detto di no"

13:40 Giuliano Amato e la nomina al comitato sull'Ai: "Meloni non irritata per la scelta"

12:42 Halloween, dalle origini al dolcetto o scherzetto 'made in Italy'

12:38 Omicidio Saman, il fratello in aula: "Voglio dire tutta la verità"

12:38 Mondiali 2034 in Arabia Saudita? Per Human Rights Watch "inconcepibili: è peggio del Qatar"

12:31 Forum sui diritti umani Onu? Da giovedì presiede l'Iran. Esplode la protesta da attivisti a politica

12:24 Bollette gas, nuovi aumenti in vista: +120 euro anno

11:56 Parigi, donna urla "Allah Akbar" e minaccia di "far saltare tutto": polizia le spara

10:58 Bruce Springsteen torna in Italia, ecco le date del tour 2024

09:50 Superbonus, domande in scadenza oggi: cosa c'è da sapere

09:20 Israele, ambasciatore con stella di Davide all'Onu: "Hamas come nazisti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ATTENTION TORONTO-DOMINION BANK SHAREHOLDERS FROM 2015 TO 2017: Settlement Approval Hearing to be Held

31 ottobre 2023 | 13.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law firm of Faguy & Co. today announces that the Superior Court of Québec has scheduled a hearing to be held on December 14, 2023, at 9:30 am at 1 Notre Dame Street East, Montreal, Qc., in a room to be identified, to approve the settlement among all of the parties to the class proceedings entitled Majestic Asset Management and Turn8 Partners Inc. v. The Toronto-Dominion Bank, bearing Court File No. 500-06-000914-180.

If you acquired securities of The Toronto-Dominion Bank on or after December 3, 2015, and held some of those securities until March 9, 2017, you will likely be entitled to participate in the settlement if approved by the Court.

The proposed settlement provides that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will pay CAD $22 million in full and final settlement of all claims against it in the action, without any admission of liability on the part of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The settlement amount, less the lawyers' fees and disbursements, administration expenses, and taxes, if approved by the Court, will be distributed to the class in accordance with a court-approved Plan of Allocation.

To view the proposed Settlement Agreement, and for more information about the proposed settlement, please visit https://www.faguyco.com/class-actions/toronto-dominion.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2257650/Faguy___Co__Barristers_and_Solicitors_Inc__ATTENTION_TORONTO_DOM.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/attention-toronto-dominion-bank-shareholders-from-2015-to-2017-settlement-approval-hearing-to-be-held-301970209.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro Politica_E_PA be Settlement Approval to be Held inchiesta
Vedi anche
News to go
Milano, violento nubifragio nella notte: esonda il Seveso
News to go
Gaza, continua l'avanzata di Israele nella Striscia
News to go
Halloween, lo celebrano 6 famiglie italiane su 10
News to go
Sanità, 2 milioni di italiani senza medico di base
News to go
Brandizzo, spunta nuovo video: tecnico Rfi fece allontanare i colleghi
News to go
Tajani: "In Egitto aereo con 16 tonnellate aiuti italiani per Gaza"
News to go
Gioco on line, pronta la riforma
News to go
Al Quirinale cerimonia 'I Giorni della Ricerca' contro il cancro
News to go
Gaza, Onu: 33 camion con aiuti entrati nella Striscia
News to go
Diritto d’autore, Italia si conferma sesto mercato mondiale
News to go
Varese, contrabbando dalla Svizzera di orologi di lusso: un denunciato
News to go
Gaza, allarme Onu: "Ordine sta crollando"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza