Global Premiere Of Renault TRIBER in India

NEW DELHI, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupe Renault, the number one European brand in India, revealed its all new global product, Renault TRIBER in India today. Renault TRIBER is the outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France and is a world-first vehicle specifically designed for the Indian market. India is one of the key markets for Groupe Renault's development and with Renault TRIBER, Groupe Renault aims to accelerate its expansion in India.

Renault TRIBER is a breakthrough concept and was conceived, developed and produced in India. It is a real game-changer and will reinvent the game in terms of space and modularity, targeted at a wide set of customers across segments, led by the B-segment. Renault TRIBER is a strong demonstration of Renault's expertise in terms of deep customer understanding, ingenious engineering capability, deep design expertise, and strong manufacturing competencies. Renault discovered the Indian customers' unmet need for an attractive and spacious yet affordable urban car, all under 4 meters. Indian customers place a high premium on the value proposition, and Renault TRIBER offers Renault's contemporary design, modern features, unmatched space, roominess and versatility.

Renault TRIBER was designed as a car that would transform according to the many needs and the many lives of customers. Whether they are parents, lovers, a friends' group, a family pack, whatever their tribe, whatever their lifestyle, Renault TRIBER would adapt. Renault TRIBER is true to the Indian values of conviviality and sharing, which are the same in Renault. Renault TRIBER is an attractively designed, sturdy, compact, roomy and modular, versatile vehicle which also achieves the feat of accommodating one to seven adults in comfort in less than 4 meters. Renault TRIBER is a modern, spacious yet compact, ultra-modular, a fuel-efficient vehicle with attractive interiors which boasts many modern and practical features. It offers an attractive, robust and compact design and is re-inventing space for all. Renault TRIBER has the largest boot capacity of its category, in the five-seater configuration.

As part of its Drive the Future strategic plan, Groupe Renault aims to increase sales by over 40%, with a target of more than 5 million vehicles by 2022 and aims to double the sales volume to 200,000 units annually over the next three years in India. Renault TRIBER brings to India the globally successful 1.0-litre Energy 3-cylinder petrol engine which will now be manufactured at the Chennai plant and sold at a competitive price in the Indian market in the second half of 2019.

