Ridecell Fleet Ops Speeds Vehicle Service Time From Hours To Minutes And Keeps Shared Fleets In Peak Condition

New Comprehensive Platform for Managing and Dispatching Shared Mobility Fleet Services

Ridecell Inc. , the leading platform provider for shared and autonomous mobility operators, today announced Ridecell Fleet Ops at the Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany. Ridecell Fleet Ops' collapses vehicle service time from hours to minutes by intelligently automating service workflow and dispatching appropriate labor teams. The platform is interoperable with any shared mobility service and designed to help car sharing and ride sharing services maximize operational efficiencies to reach profitability quickly. Ridecell will showcase Fleet Ops at IAA in Booth C33, Hall 5 as part of New Mobility World. FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --, the leading platform provider for shared and autonomous mobility operators, today announced Ridecell Fleet Ops at the Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany. Ridecell Fleet Ops' collapses vehicle service time from hours to minutes by intelligently automating service workflow and dispatching appropriate labor teams. The platform is interoperable with any shared mobility service and designed to help car sharing and ride sharing services maximize operational efficiencies to reach profitability quickly. Ridecell will showcase Fleet Ops at IAA in Booth C33, Hall 5 as part of New Mobility World.

"If you want to move the world in better ways, you have to find a path to profitability," said Aarjav Trivedi, Ridecell CEO. "Today's car sharing and ride sharing services rely on manual processes and patchworked systems to maintain their fleets. Taking hours or days to clean, refuel or repair a vehicle means lost revenue and increased costs. Ridecell Fleet Ops minimizes fleet downtime and service costs while maximizing revenue opportunities by keeping vehicles clean, safe and on the road."

Shared mobility operations need to make economic sense to thrive. Instead of gathering at designated depots to be serviced, today's shared cars are free-floating and scattered. A field specialist needs to clean and maintain the vehicle wherever it is in the field. In typical car sharing operations, 75% of service tickets are for rebalancing, maintenance, cleaning, or recharging/refueling. Reducing these costs by using a far more efficient job creation, dispatching and workforce management tool creates a better service offering and increases revenues. However, most shared mobility platforms do not include a sophisticated fleet operations tool, making it difficult for operators to profitably run a shared mobility service.

Ridecell Fleet Ops uses machine learning and data modeling to automate fleet tasks and labor management, speeding the time it takes to generate, dispatch and service a vehicle-related job in the field from hours to minutes. These operational improvements ensure there are always enough available vehicles to meet demand, cars are in the right place at the right time, and customers access cars that are safe and ready to go.

Key capabilities include:

Customers using Ridecell Fleet Ops report vehicles remain available longer and generate more revenue through higher utilization. Customers have increased their job throughput by 25 percent. Ridecell Fleet Ops manages route optimization and dispatching through intelligent algorithms resulting in enhanced field specialist productivity and reducing total labor costs by 20-30%.

"RideKleen cleans, refuels, recharges and repositions fleet vehicles wherever they are so our customers can maximize their vehicle availability, fleet revenue and customer satisfaction," said Pratik Patel, CEO and Founder, RideKleen, a subsidiary of Cox Automotive. "Ridecell Fleet Ops automatically predicts service needs and reports when a task is done so we can improve turnaround times and increase the number of jobs we complete each year. Ridecell's reporting and data tools let us create a real-time leaderboard for our employees, which inspires them and increases productivity. With Ridecell Fleet Ops, we can maximize uptime for our customers and keep everyone moving."

www.ridecell.com . Ridecell Fleet Ops is available now. For more information, visit

About Ridecell

Ridecell helps companies build and operate profitable shared mobility businesses. With our High-yield Shared Mobility™ toolkit of intelligent software, business services, and ecosystem partners, Ridecell customers are able to maximize three key profit drivers: customer experience; fleet utilization; and operational efficiency

Founded in 2009, today Ridecell powers some of the most successful shared mobility services in cities across Europe and North America. These services include ZITY from Ferrovial and Groupe Renault, Gig Car Share from AAA, Blu Smart, and Karma Mobility Experiences from Karma Automotive.

Ridecell is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with more than 150 employees in offices across the globe.

press@ridecell.com Media Contact: Jane GideonTel: 415-682-9292 Email: