Unboxed: BYTON Shows First Premium Smart Electric SUV M-Byte

- BYTON M-Byte unveiled at IAA Frankfurt

- M-Byte´s 48-inch Display is the world´s largest in a production car

- BYTON is about to close its $500 million C-round fundraising

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BYTON, the premium brand for smart electric vehicles, today unveiled the BYTON M-Byte at IAA Frankfurt. With the innovative M-Byte cockpit, centered around a 48-inch curved Display – the world's largest in automotive industry – BYTON fulfills its promise of implementing a user-centric operating philosophy. Users can interact with the display via 7-inch Driver Tablet, 8-inch Co-Driver Tablet, gesture control, voice commands (partnering with Amazon Alexa), and hard-buttons.

The BYTON M-Byte is available with a 72 kWh battery (360 km / 224 miles WLTP range) and as extended version with 95 kWh (460 km / 286 miles). The rear wheel drive version offers 200 kW of power. The 4WD comes with an additional 150 kW front e-motor. AC charging is up to 22 kW, while DC fast charging is up to 150 kW. That allows recharging 100 km / 62 miles of range in a competitive 10 minutes.

The BYTON M-Byte is the start-up's first model to go into series production in its own plant in Nanjing, China. With an entry price starting at 45,000 Euro (without VAT and subsidies) and superior space, the car is the most approachable premium EV for everyday use.

BYTON plans to start production for the Chinese market in middle of 2020. Pre-orders in Europe and North America start in 2020, followed by market entry 2021.

BYTON is about to close its $500 million C-round fundraising. Investors include FAW Group who recently signed a C-Round investment agreement with BYTON. Other investors include the industrial investment fund Nanjing municipal government.

About BYTON

BYTON aims to create a premium brand rooted in China which has a global reach. Its global headquarters, intelligent manufacturing base and R&D center are located in Nanjing, China, while its North American headquarters, devoted to intelligent car experience, autonomous driving, whole vehicle integration and other cutting-edge technologies, is based in the Silicon Valley. The company's vehicle concept and design center is located in Munich. BYTON also has offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong to handle external affairs, marketing, sales, design and investor relations.

www.byton.com Official website:

BYTON Newsroom Further Information:

BYTON Flickr Account Pictures of BYTON:

https://www.byton.com/contact Global PR Contacts: