Xinhua Silk Road: MG autos glitter at 2019 Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The centennial automotive brand MG put on market its plug-in hybrid SUV MG eHS at the 17th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition opened in Guangzhou, south China last Friday. The first left rudder car, the MG classic TD, the MG 6 car series were also on display.

MG eHS is the first plug-in hybrid SUV on the Chinese market, that meets EU regulations such as ECE, REACH, and E-MARK, and will soon land in the markets of the United Kingdom and Singapore, bringing global consumers the performance control of luxury cars, said Senior Manager of SAIC motor, Lu Xun in an interview with Xinhua.

SAIC Motor has been the owner of MG Motor headquartered in Longbridge, Birmingham, England since 2007.

Lu said that SAIC Group strives to build a world-renowned automobile company with international competitiveness and brand influence and is rapidly accelerating globalization. Meanwhile, MG has continuously released its new models and each model has the same high quality worldwide.

Earlier this year, MG's first pure electric SUV meeting global standards MG EZS has landed in Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and other places, and it will enter France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Belgium and other countries in the future, said Lu, adding that facing the strong demand in China and overseas markets, MG has the strength to seize the opportunity to further expand the global footprint.

According to Lu, MG also pays its attention to young consumers and is committed to creating the ultimate sports experience. In early November, the MG 6 XPOWER TCR participated in the first FIA World Motorsport Games and won the fourth place in the Racing World Cup on behalf of the Chinese national team and the British national team.

China's auto industry is at a critical period of consolidation and transformation. MG hopes that it will create more products with global quality, leading the healthier and longer-term development of the automotive market based on the needs of consumers, added Lu.

