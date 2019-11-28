Xinhua Silk Road: Chery's New Concept SUV Tiggo 7 Debuts at Guangzhou Int'l Automobile Exhibition

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese automaker Chery made its new concept SUV, Tiggo 7, debut at the 17th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition opened in Guangzhou on November 22.

With the finish in "midnight blue", the new mass-production concept SUV represents the evolution of Chery's design concept of Life in Motion 3.0, which not only integrates the essence of eastern and western styles, but also keep abreast of modern global design.

The new SUV model is equipped with the power combination of 1.6TGDI+7DCT, which is the first 1.6TGDI engine with independent intellectual property rights for a Chinese brand.

Meanwhile, Chery brought another eight car models under its two flagship lines on the stage, led by the new-generation Tiggo8 and Ariza GX.

The automaker also showed three products that represent its latest technology achievements, including its continuously variable transmission CVT25, DHT hybrid transmission and the third-generation turbocharged in-cylinder direct injection engine ACTECO 1.6TGDI, which recently won the title of "China heart" as top 10 engine of the year.

At the press conference, Gu Chunshan, director of Chery's powertrain technology center, revealed that in the future, Chery will introduce three power solutions, 1.5t plus feeble hybrid 48V, new-generation 2.0TGDI engine and a hybrid version 1.5TGDI plus hybrid gearbox DHT.

From January to October 2019, Chery sold a total of 577,000 vehicles, among which the sales of its independently-developed models increased 6.7 percent year-on-year. In October, sales of Tiggo8 reached 13,152 units, with a monthly growth of 10.6 percent and a yearly growth of 80.2 percent.

