Changan automobile UNI-T stunningly debut with astonishing design and high-intelligent technology

CHONGQING, China, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, China-based automaker Changan Automobile's new model UNI-T made its formal worldwide debut, leveraging several futuristic technologies in tandem with a unique, avant-garde look. The model aroused heated debates with its AI-chip intelligent vehicle system, L3 autonomous driving system, which further demonstrates the carmaker's adoption of futuristic technologies and provide consumers with a smarter and superior driving experience.

Changan UNI-T instantly stunned the car industry as soon as its debut at the live launch. In terms of aesthetics, the UNI-T has broken the boundary of the traditional look and feel, creating an exciting "fashion-forward" design for the front of the vehicle by way of a borderless grid. The trapezoid-cut diamond look of the front end forms the basic concept around which the silhouette of the entire vehicle evolves, forming an integrated whole. The handles are hidden on the front and rear doors, perfectly blending into the motion and tension of the body curve, and the V-shape tail wing yields an eye-catching design that combines both aesthetics and functionality.

Changan UNI-T also balances technologies with simplicity in the interior design. The integrated dual 10.25-inch high-definition touch screen, along with the simple button layout and smart central control line, delivers an aesthetically pleasing interface for the operation. The horizontal shift handle, modeled on the design of the spaceships of the future, gives a full scientific styling mixed with advanced principles.

Changan UNI-T's intelligent vehicle system, equipped with an AI chip coupled with the fatigue and facial recognition system for the driver, enables a more precise, efficient and comfortable human-computer interaction. Based on a deep understanding of driver expectations, it gives everyone the feeling of futuristic science fiction, which will appeal to the new-generation young consumers.

Once autonomous driving becomes a reality in China, Changan plans to fully introduce the L3 self-driving system into the UNI-T model and expects to lead the way in going intelligent across China's auto industry.

Changan UNI-T, one of the most intelligent and technologically advanced SUVs in the Chinese auto markets, with a high level of expectation that will prove to be highly popular among young consumers.