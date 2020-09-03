Stoneridge Smart Tachograph Solutions Help European Transportation Industry Comply with Mobility Package Legislation

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the adoption of a major reform of the EU road transport sector, known as the Mobility Package 1, Stoneridge, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic vehicle systems, remains committed to providing cutting-edge and highly engineered compliance products for a safer, cleaner and fairer transport market with its smart tachograph suite of products.

The EU's Mobility Package is comprised of three phased initiatives aiming to improve road safety, create fair and consistent enforcement across road transport sectors, reduce emissions and encourage innovation and digitisation, among other measures. The first phase, Mobility Package 1, includes a timeline for the introduction of a new generation of the smart tachograph in 2023 and retrofitting provisions for vehicles with analogue and digital tachographs. Providing there is no delay, the European market should see the first retrofitting obligations enforced by the end of 2024. The new regulation also makes tachographs mandatory in LCVs exceeding 2.5 tons and in international transport or cabotage starting in 2026.

Stoneridge will be ready to meet retrofitting obligations and is actively working to develop its Smart Tachograph 2 in compliance with the European Commission's technical specifications that are expected to be released by September 2021. The Smart Tachograph 2 will provide for automatic recording of a carrier's position at border crossings and during loading and unloading activities.

"The Mobility Package is a positive next step towards making our roads safer and our market more transparent. With nearly five decades of experience in tachograph design and manufacturing, Stoneridge plays an active role in detailing the upcoming specification with DG MOVE and is developing easier-to-use systems with higher value for all users," said Bjorn Weck, director of tachograph systems, product management, Stoneridge. "Together with our professional network of importers and distributors, we will help make the Smart Tachograph 2 introduction as seamless and easy as possible for the industry."

In 2019, the company successfully launched its most recent SE5000 Connekt

Smart Tachograph with a dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) antenna and new test equipment and saw strong demand in the market. Moreover, Stoneridge was able to continue to serve customers with separate production lines for its 1B SE5000 Exakt Duo and 1C SE5000 Connekt tachographs to ensure uninterrupted supply of both products.

Stoneridge has since been following the progress of the Mobility Package development and is working on the next generation of its Smart Tachograph and other products to support the initiative. As a global supplier of vehicle electronics, the company continues to meet the needs of the market to ensure drivers remain compliant, productive and comfortable with the latest technology.

About Stoneridge, Inc.
Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets.

Stoneridge.com

