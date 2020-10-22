Airbiquity Launches OTAmatic Vehicle Configurator to Help Automakers Manage Connected Vehicle Software

New offering allows automakers to control the number of software versions in vehicles, better understand the state of entire fleets

, the global leader of connected vehicle services, today launched itsVehicle Configurator, a tool for defining and managing connected vehicle software. The OTAmatic Vehicle Configurator gives automakers insight into the exact hardware and software configurations within a vehicle, manage known combinations of electronic control units (ECUs) and software versions in vehicles, and meet emerging government compliance requirements for type certified vehicle systems.

In recent years, the number of vehicle ECUs receiving software updates via over-the-air (OTA) technology has been steadily increasing, making it difficult for automakers to track and manage software configurations across their fleets. As these ECUs receive OTA software updates over time, different software permutations will appear in the field as not all vehicles will be updated at the same time. This results in a multitude of software combinations which need to be tracked and managed by the automaker for vehicle maintenance and regulatory compliance.

The OTAmatic Vehicle Configurator gives automakers the power to address these issues and better control the software configurations in their vehicles. The OTAmatic Vehicle Configurator:

"At Airbiquity, we're constantly assessing the challenges automakers face and applying our software technology and expertise to address them," said Keefe Leung, Vice President of Product Management at Airbiquity. "Automakers need to actively understand and manage their connected vehicle software. Our Vehicle Configurator is a powerful tool to bridge disparate pieces of software information based on the context provided by automakers while also delivering automation that integrates to their existing processes."

"With the ubiquitous deployment of OTA software update capabilities automakers face a challenge in managing software configurations across a wide range of vehicle platforms, components, and markets," said Alex Oyler, Head of Car IT at SBD Automotive. "To meet emerging regulatory requirements automakers must know which vehicles are running which software versions at all times. Automakers must also prove to regulatory agencies that they have control over their connected ecosystem, and without a high-integrity platform for managing this information they will face regulatory backlash and preventable cybersecurity challenges."

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity® is a pioneer in automotive telematics software technology and cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity concepts, engineers, and deploys the industry's most advanced connected vehicle solutions. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have realized highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle programs meeting the needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Airbiquity's latest offering is OTAmatic® for multi-ECU over-the-air (OTA) software and data management featuring vehicle and cloud-based software components and the Uptane security framework for comprehensive cybersecurity protection.

www.airbiquity.com

