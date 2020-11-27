Yadea Announces Marketing Partnership with ADAC SE, Europe's Largest Mobility Club

MUNICH, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd ("Yadea", 01585.HK), China's leading e-moped brand, has today announced the launch of a marketing partnership with ADAC SE, Europe's largest mobility club headquartered in Munich, Germany. The partnership is together with the startup Rydies. The partnership will see Yadea's e-moped sold in Germany, and further accelerates the brand's global expansion strategy.

Germany has continued to promote emission-free mobility with affordable e-bikes and e-mopeds, in order to reach its emissions reduction targets. Sales for the first half of this year in Germany's two-wheel vehicle market indicate that demand for electric bicycles and e-moped is set to reach a new high, with 1.1 million e-bikes sold between January and July 2020. E-moped (125 class) sales increased by amazing 59% until Aug. 2020 compared to the previous year.

Already the leader in China, Yadea is committed to becoming the world's leading manufacturer of electric two-wheel vehicles by continually investing in R&D, leading product innovations with advanced technology, integrating premium materials to improve vehicle quality, and championing a sustainable industry revolution.

With over 21 million members, ADAC is the world's second-largest automobile association. As part of the company's mission to electrify Germany, ADAC launched its e-Ride initiative: a cost-effective, flexible entry point into modern mobility. ADAC members can rent electric two-wheelers for a period of three to 12 months, which includes services such as insurance, repairs and a high-quality security lock. In addition, members enjoy discounts when purchasing e-bikes and e-mopeds. The partnership between Yadea and ADAC SE will see the Yadea G5 e-moped launched onto the ADAC e-Ride platform

, where members can enjoy discounts on monthly subscriptions and of up to €1,200 on selected sales deals.

ADAC has always attached great importance to road safety, and its partnership with Yadea has reinforced the safety standards of the company's e-moped in line with leading global standards. Yadea has always placed the highest emphasis on the design, research and development of its vehicle safety systems, and uses military-grade standards in the design and conceptualization of its products.

Beyond safety, Yadea boasts five major technology R&D centers and has obtained 763 patents, including 36 patents for inventions. The brand is an industry leader in power systems, energy systems, intelligent systems and human-centric technologies, and was the industry's first to incorporate graphene battery technology into its products. YADEA has also built a complete global supply chain system; established partnerships with 16 leading global suppliers including Panasonic, Bayer and Berger; and built seven production bases around the world. Yadea's products are exported to over 88 countries, and the company boasts over 36 million users worldwide.

About Yadea

23 years ago, Yadea planted a green dream to preserve the environment of the planet we live on. Yadea's vision is to revolutionize the transportation industry with a new generation of emissions-free travel products.

