Quectel collaborates with Qualcomm to bring smart connectivity to Hongqi E-HS9 Vehicles

SHANGHAI, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the company is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to support intelligent connectivity in Hongqi's E-HS9 vehicles, which now feature the Quectel

AG15

module integrated with the Qualcomm® 9150 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) chipset solution. The new Hongqi E-HS9, a full-size intelligent electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), is the first commercialized production vehicle to feature LTE-V2X technology and to achieve 100% validation of driving assistance warnings in multiple LTE-V2X communication scenarios.

Additionally, the Hongqi E-HS9, recently unveiled by FAW Group to go on sale in China and Europe, utilizes dead reckoning and high-precision fusion positioning technologies supported by Quectel's LTE automotive-grade

AG35

module, so the vehicle can achieve sub meter high-precision positioning. This will bring better safety and enhanced driving experiences to connected vehicles and improve traffic efficiency.

Also known as C-V2X across the globe, LTE-V2X is a global solution for V2X communications. It is designed to support improved automotive safety, traffic efficiency, and automated driving using high performance real-time direct communication between vehicles, and roadside infrastructure.

To assess its intelligent connectivity capabilities, the Hongqi E-HS9 was tested under the L3 autonomous driving mode over multiple V2X use cases including: Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Blind Spot Warning/Lane Change Warning (BSW/LCW) and Intersection Collision Warning (ICW). The pass rate of 100% has validated the robustness of the C-V2X technology.

The production of Hongqi's E-HS9 vehicles marks a significant step forward in the global commercial use of the C-V2X because it brings the technology to market in a mainstream model deployed in multiple regions. Quectel is supporting auto-makers in their roll-outs of new C-V2X enabled vehicles with integration of its C-V2X modules into the next generation of vehicles. More vehicles are being developed using the technology, demonstrating that C-V2X is the automotive standard for smart connectivity.

