Venerdì 08 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:56
comunicato stampa

Ampace Will Make Its Debut at China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition, Pioneering a New Era in E-motorcycle Power

08 settembre 2023 | 11.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 15, Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Ampace"), a pioneering company focused on advanced lithium battery research and innovation, is poised to make its inaugural appearance at the 21st China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition. Ampace is gearing up to reveal a revolutionary lineup of materials and cutting-edge lithium battery products meticulously crafted for E-motorcycles. With four pivotal technological breakthroughs - "ultimate power, ultimate safety, fast charging, and multi-pack parallel connection" - Ampace is dedicated to presenting innovative solutions to address the challenges in power, range, and safety arising from the rapidly growing trend of motorcycle electrification, to stand at the forefront of leading the charge into a new era of E-motorcycle propulsion.

As the automotive industry transitions towards electrification, the trend towards electric motorcycles is also growing more evident. In response to the industry's common technical challenges, including compatibility, safety, power, and longevity, Ampace utilizes its extensive experience in high-end lithium battery research and innovation to develop the essential material systems and battery products customized for E-motorcycles.

The imminent introduction of a groundbreaking lithium battery innovation, specifically designed for E-motorcycles, heralds the advent of next-generation battery technology. This development serves as a pivotal chapter in Ampace's ongoing endeavor to spearhead the global transition from traditional fuel to electricity within the realm of energy conversion.

Apart from introducing the innovative new products, Ampace is set to highlight its approach to tackling the technological hurdles encountered by micro-vehicle enterprises. The company focus on demonstrating its full lifecycle management strategy, which includes four standout technologies: "ultimate power, ultimate safety, fast charging, and multi-pack parallel connection".

Being a joint venture between two prominent global lithium battery giants, Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) and Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), Ampace inherits more than twenty years of advanced lithium battery technology expertise from its parent companies.

Within the realm of micro-vehicle applications, Ampace distinguishes itself in three key domains. The E-motorcycle solution offers riders an experience that surpasses that of sports cars. It's worth noting that Ampace has consistently held the top position in the E-motorcycle lithium battery market. The E-scooter solution provides dependable support for short-distance commuting needs of the populace. In contrast, the urban battery-swapping solution delivers potent, ultra-safe, and enduring lithium battery products to global battery-swapping operators.

CONTACT: Janice Yeyeqq@ampacetech.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205212/EN.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ampace-will-make-its-debut-at-china-international-motorcycle-trade-exhibition-pioneering-a-new-era-in-e-motorcycle-power-301921797.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition
