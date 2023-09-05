Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:55 Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi sta male: militari negano visita medica

10:44 Roma, infermiera uccisa a coltellate: fermato l'ex

10:28 Reggio Calabria, truffa 'bonus facciate': sequestrati crediti d'imposta per oltre 52 mln

10:20 Crozza nei panni di Andrea Giambruno: "Hai il diritto di nascere donna, però te la sei cercata" - Video

10:17 Usa, 14enne mangia patatina più piccante al mondo e muore. "Partecipava a una sfida social"

09:12 Prezzi benzina e gasolio oggi, nuovi movimenti al rialzo

09:06 Crolla muro durante lavori, morto operaio nel viterbese

08:25 Maxi blitz al Parco Verde di Caivano: sequestrati proiettili da guerra e migliaia di euro - Video

08:20 Mostra Cinema Venezia 2023, è il giorno di Pietro Castellitto e Holland

07:49 Ucraina, Russia: abbattuti droni in volo su Mosca. Nyt: Kim Jong-un da Putin per parlare di armi

07:40 US Open, Jannik Sinner eliminato negli ottavi di finale

07:20 Sondaggi politici: Fratelli d'Italia in calo, crescono Pd e M5S

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer Expands Vehicle Fuzzing Capabilities Through Major Upgrade

05 settembre 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions company AUTOCRYPT released a major upgrade to its automotive fuzzing software—AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer. The upgrade (version 2.0) enables a much wider testing range and greater automation, allowing automotive OEMs to benefit from a more simplified and efficient fuzzing process for UN R155 (WP.29) compliance.

AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer was first released in December 2021. As the world's first fuzzing solution for the vehicular environment, its fuzzing algorithms were built based on the structures of Unified Diagnostic Services (UDS), the communication protocol used in electronic control units (ECU). Version 2.0 expands the testing range beyond ECUs to include other protocols like the Controller Area Network (CAN), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and most importantly, the Ethernet, which is a crucial component of software-defined vehicles. The v2.0 platform also allows new protocols to be added through software updates.

Offered through an intuitive UI, AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer v2.0 greatly improves the user experience. Yet, its biggest differentiation point is its smart fuzzing capabilities. It accurately identifies the functions and technical specifications of each test target and generates test cases based on these characteristics, ensuring that only relevant test cases are input into the program. Moreover, testing can be assigned at a project level, allowing for continuous testing for multiple ECUs. Even if an unexpected interruption occurs, the fuzzing process will continue based on its automation algorithms. All these features make AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer exceptionally efficient and easy to use.

AUTOCRYPT's CEO, Daniel ES Kim, emphasized the importance of fuzz testing for vehicle production, "Fuzz testing is not just an effective way to identify software vulnerabilities at an early stage, but a necessary process to receive vehicle type approval as mandated by UN R155." Regarding AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer, he added, "We developed the solution specifically for the automotive industry. It offers diagnostics services and NRC support features based on ISO 14229. It also provides support for all ISO-TP specifications as defined in ISO 15765."

AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer is a component of AUTOCRYPT's in-vehicle systems (IVS) security solution, an end-to-end automotive cybersecurity solution that secures all stages of the vehicle lifecycle, offering a wide range of products and services from TARA and security testing to the intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and vehicle security operations center (vSOC). To learn more about AUTOCRYPT's IVS solution, contact global@autocrypt.io.

ABOUT AUTOCRYPT

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive cybersecurity and smart mobility technologies. It specializes in the development and integration of security software and processes for in-vehicle systems, V2X communications, Plug&Charge, and fleet management, paving the way towards a secure and reliable C-ITS ecosystem. AUTOCRYPT also provides management and service platforms for the operators and end users of e-mobility and MaaS, contributing to sustainable and universal mobility.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autocrypt-security-fuzzer-expands-vehicle-fuzzing-capabilities-through-major-upgrade-301916955.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza automotive settore auto much wider testing range allowing automotive OEMs
Vedi anche
News to go
Legambiente: 19.530 i reati ambientali lungo le coste italiane nel 2022
News to go
Migranti, Frontex: nel 2023-24 aumenteranno flussi verso Ue
Maxi blitz al Parco Verde di Caivano: sequestrati proiettili da guerra e migliaia di euro - Video
News to go
Mostra Cinema Venezia, dopo 16 anni Woody Allen torna al Lido
News to go
Covid Italia, progressivo aumento casi con ritorno al lavoro e a scuola
News to go
Pnrr, riparte il confronto tra Italia e Commissione Europea
News to go
Putin: "Incontro con Erdogan un successo"
News to go
Incidente ferroviario Brandizzo, Landini: "Sistema non funziona"
News to go
Ustica, Amato: "Non ho elementi nuovi, rimesso sul tavolo ipotesi già accreditata"
News to go
Sequestrati a Tortona cosmetici cancerogeni
News to go
Incidente ferroviario Brandizzo, corteo silenzioso per ricordare vittime
News to go
Brutta avventura per pilota Sainz, rapinato dell'orologio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza