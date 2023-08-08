Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 08 Agosto 2023
09:40
09:38 Aek-Dinamo Zagabria, scontri Atene: tifoso ucciso a coltellate

09:37 Milano, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II vandalizzata con vernice spray

09:17 Mondiali ciclismo 2023, italiani in gara oggi 8 agosto: orari e programma

08:39 Meteo oggi, previsioni: ecco quando torna il caldo africano

08:03 Dl Asset, misure per taxi e caro voli. Arriva prelievo su extraprofitti banche

07:33 Ucraina, missili russi su Pokrovsk: 8 morti

07:27 Anarchici, associazione per terrorismo: misure per 9 militanti circolo 'Goliardo Fiaschi'

07:13 Trump, i legali: "Governo vuole limitare diritti Primo emendamento"

00:16 Golpe in Niger, sottosegretario Usa incontra leader militari: nessun progresso

00:06 Niente afa sull'Italia, oggi 27 bollini verdi. Ma il caldo sta per tornare

00:06 Tragedia di Marcinelle 8 agosto 1956, tra le più gravi stragi minerarie al mondo

00:02 Polonia invia rinforzi al confine con la Bielorussia e accusa Minsk

comunicato stampa

ENGWE Introduces the X-Series: Next-Generation E-Bikes for Unparalleled Adventures

08 agosto 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, the global well-known electric bike manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the launch of its X Series E-Bikes- X26, X24, and X20. Building on the incredible success of the X26 e-bike, which raised an astounding $1,000,000 on Indiegogo in 2022, ENGWE is pushing the boundaries of electric biking with the advanced X26 and introducing the new X24 and X20 models."

An Exclusive Celebration Offer: Early-Bird Pricing and Exciting Gifts Await

To mark this momentous occasion, ENGWE invites biking enthusiasts to join in the celebration. By signing up, customers will have the exclusive opportunity to enjoy early-bird prices with an incredible discount of €150 off or $100 off on any ENGWE X-series e-bike. As an additional treat, participants will stand a chance to win one of the 100 special gifts.

The X-Series: Choose Your Adventure

ENGWE's X26, X24, and X20 e-bikes are revolutionizing short trips, offering riders a versatile and thrilling experience on the road. The naming of these models corresponds to their tire sizes - 26 inches, 24 inches, and 20 inches - allowing customers to choose the perfect fit based on their specific needs and preferences. Notably, the X24 e-bike has captured considerable attention, thanks to its exceptional cost-performance ratio.

ENGWE X24 -The best powerful fat tire e-bike under $2000

Join the celebration, grab your discount and gift. Visit ENGWE's official US and EU website today to explore the X-Series and embark on an electrifying journey to explore a new way.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171346/ENGWE_Release_X_series_e_bikes__ENGWE_X26__X24__X20.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-introduces-the-x-series-next-generation-e-bikes-for-unparalleled-adventures-301895406.html

