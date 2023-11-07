Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 07 Novembre 2023
Iaponiki S.A. Partners With Syncron for Streamlined Inventory Management and an Optimized Supply Chain for the Automotive Industry

07 novembre 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Leading Greek automotive aftermarket distributor implements Syncron Inventory to transform inventory operations for a more connected, reliable, profitable and customer service-focused business.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Syncron announced that Iaponiki S.A., a leading Greek aftermarket distributor in the automotive sector, has selected Syncron Inventory to optimize stock allocation and replenishment within their network of outlets across the country, enhance internal processes and deliver a superior customer experience.

In exploring inventory management solutions, Iaponiki S.A. looked for a partner capable of understanding their business and equipped to accommodate their inventory needs. "We wanted a system that would be flexible and scalable to the size of our company and the assortment [of inventory] that we carry, that would support our future growth and expansion plans and would offer us a return on investment in the best period of time," said Nikos Magopoulos, managing director, Iaponiki S.A. "We were also looking for a company that would understand our business and have some idea about the parts we carry and the processes we use."

Syncron Inventory is an intelligent inventory management platform that optimizes parts inventory, simplifies and automates complex processes, increases parts availability by up to 20% and reduces supply chain costs by up to 40%. It also fine-tunes forecasting accuracy for swift, precise inventory adjustments, a feature Magopoulos mentioned as one of the reasons they chose Syncron.

Magopoulos also noted the experience of the Syncron team, their expertise in the automotive aftermarket sector and the clarity of process throughout the implementation process as deciding factors. "There's very good knowledge both for the software, of course, but also in the market and an understanding of our needs," said Magopoulos. "It was also reassuring to know that Syncron had all these different steps and different people in different roles and functions to help with any issues that would affect the implementation process."

"Having the right system in place is a vital component of enterprise inventory management," said Tony Abouzolof, co-founder and vice president of strategic accounts, Syncron. "With Syncron, Iaponiki S.A. gains a trusted partner and a comprehensive, dynamic platform that offers a foundation for the future."

Syncron Inventory is an essential component of the Syncron Connected Service Experience (CSX) Cloud, an artificial intelligence (AI)- and machine learning (ML)-driven platform built to help manufacturers and service organizations transform their approach to service lifecycle management (SLM), from beginning to end. 

To learn more about Syncron Inventory, visit syncron.com/inventory.

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by optimizing aftermarket profitability, increasing customer loyalty and enabling the transition to servitization. Syncron aligns all aftermarket services with its Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform, helping companies differentiate themselves through exceptional aftermarket experiences while driving significant revenue growth. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com.

About Iaponiki S.A.

Iaponiki S.A. is the leading aftermarket distributor in Greece, offering for more than 50 years a wide range of services and products to thousands of professionals in the automotive sector through a network of 26 outlets across the country. We are a proud member of TEMOT International, a leading global network of warehouse distributors operating in the automotive aftermarket. For more, visit iaponiki.gr.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832423/Syncron_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iaponiki-sa-partners-with-syncron-for-streamlined-inventory-management-and-an-optimized-supply-chain-for-the-automotive-industry-301977321.html

