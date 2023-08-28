Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 28 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 16:19
comunicato stampa

Moving Towards Globalization: GAC Group's Latest Internationalization Strategy Revealed

28 agosto 2023 | 15.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 25th, GAC Group released its 2023 semi-annual report, showing a total operating revenue of 233.532 billion yuan in the first half of the year.

According to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, from January to June, China exported a total of 2.14 million vehicles, overtaking Japan as the biggest exporter of cars. As GAC Group looks to the future, international business has become a central focus.

GAC Internationalizes with the Release of the "1551" Strategy

Moving forward, GAC Group has formulated a "1551" internationalization strategy that is guided by "1" goal of achieving 50 million in sales by 2030 and gaining a firm foothold in the "5" major markets of Europe, Asia-Pacific, CIS, Middle East and Africa, and Central and South America; this will be done through prioritizing "5" brand core values, including brand internationalization, product globalization and localization, sales and service integration, and ecological diversification. The plan will implement "1" system of global organization and talent guarantee mechanism for constructing an overseas business community.

GAC Group aims to establish a branch office in the West European market through the introduction of pure electric vehicles. For the Asia-Pacific market, the company will focus on introducing fuel, hybrid, and pure electric vehicles and establishing production bases in Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, and more. For the Middle East and Africa, the Dubai branch will continue to develop Gulf region markets while simultaneously operating existing Nigeria and Tunisia SKD factories, and promoting CKD operations in Egypt and South Africa. For the Central and South American market, the newly established Mexico branch will strengthen regional operations and management. Development of CIS markets will concentrate on Russia, with a short-term focus on CBU, while being attentive to local production possibilities.

AION New Energy Vehicles Enter Thailand

A leader in the field of new energy vehicles, GAC AION boasts sustained high overseas sales and significant growth and progress. The firm signed a cooperation deal with a distributor in Thailand in June, officially announcing its entry into the Thai market.

GAC Group will continue to be driven by technological innovation, promoting its globalization and accelerating its operations to a global scale. Working with talents and partners worldwide, it is continually helping to build a bright future for Chinese automobiles overseas.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195297/GAC_GROUP.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moving-towards-globalization-gac-groups-latest-internationalization-strategy-revealed-301911232.html

