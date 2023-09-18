Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:36 In pensione Elena Lenti, prima macchinista d'Italia: l'annuncio nella metro di Milano - Video

09:44 Migranti, ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa. Oggi Darmanin a Roma: vedrà Piantedosi

09:33 Caro benzina, prezzo self sopra i 2 euro. Gasolio ai massimi del 2023

09:24 Morto Billy Miller, recitò in 'Febbre d'amore' e 'Suits': aveva 43 anni

09:17 Covid Italia, Schillaci: "Contagi in aumento, vaccino da prossima settimana"

09:16 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna, Protezione civile: "No danni importanti né feriti"

09:03 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky: "Putin nuovo Hitler, rischiamo terza guerra mondiale"

08:17 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna oggi, ritardi e cancellazione treni

08:02 Taiwan, Taipei: "Oltre 100 caccia cinesi attorno all'isola"

07:44 Incidente a Roma, 13enne investito e ucciso da auto: si costituisce responsabile

07:31 Ucraina, abbattuti droni Kiev puntati su Crimea. Raid Russia nella notte

06:54 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna oggi, scossa 4.9 sentita a Firenze

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Official Announcement by Ampace: Introducing the BP System and "Kun-Era" Battery, Paving the Way for a New Era in Global Energy Transformation from Fuel to Electricity

16 settembre 2023 | 17.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 15, Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Ampace"), a company renowned for its commitment to pioneering lithium battery research and innovation, marked its inaugural presence at the 21st China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition (CIMAMotor 2023 for short). During this significant event, Ampace has unveiled two changing offerings: the revolutionary BP system and the cutting-edge "Kun-Era" series lithium batteries. These introductions have positioned the brand to capture a substantial share of the burgeoning E-motorcycle industry. Concurrently, Ampace has solidified strategic collaboration agreements with industry partners, with the objective of delivering eco-friendly, intelligent, and secure comprehensive power solutions tailored for short-distance travel to a global user base, while also facilitating their expansion into international markets.

Dr. Yuan Qingfeng, Ampace's Chief Technical Officer, stated that the BP System, known as "Boost Power," signifies a pivotal advancement in Ampace's upstream materials. It reflects their unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and their resolve to enhance the ultimate racing experience for e-motorcycles. Furthermore, it acts as the central driving force propelling the ongoing enhancements in the specialized "Kun-Era" battery's performance for e-motorcycles. Dr. Yuan emphasized, "This increase in kinetic energy results from comprehensive advancements in areas such as safety, lightweight design, and extended lifespan."

Discussing the technological innovations and standout features of the "Kun-Era" series, Dr. Yuan Qingfeng explained that the BP system materials, representing the next-generation battery technology, integrate five fundamental technological pillars. These pillars skillfully harmonize the three critical challenges of achieving high energy density, stability, and dynamic performance. This integration facilitates the efficient extension of the range, enhances the exhilarating experience of high-powered racing, and guarantees a lightweight design for both the battery and the vehicle, ultimately crafting superior automotive-grade lithium batteries.

Ampace, a collaborative effort between two leading global lithium battery powerhouses, Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) and Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), brings forth a wealth of cutting-edge lithium battery technology expertise garnered over more than two decades from its parent companies.

Throughout the exhibition, Ampace has entered into strategic cooperation agreements with prominent electric vehicle companies hailing from both domestic and international markets. These companies included well-known domestic brands such as LONCIN, VMOTO, Yadea, Segway-Ninebot, and CFMOTO, alongside the Southeast Asian e-motorcycle ecosystem brand SWAP (listed in chronological order of partnership).

Contact: Janice Ye, yeqq@ampacetech.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2212716/Ampace.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/official-announcement-by-ampace-introducing-the-bp-system-and-kun-era-battery-paving-the-way-for-a-new-era-in-global-energy-transformation-from-fuel-to-electricity-301929700.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition revolutionary BP system During this significant event Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, governo al lavoro su pacchetto sicurezza
News to go
Inondazioni in Libia, oltre 11mila morti a Derna
News to go
Lega, Le Pen: "Insieme per difendere nostra identità"
News to go
Caro Prezzi, per lo zucchero rincari del 43% in un anno
News to go
Migranti, Meloni a Lampedusa con von der Leyen: "Siamo qui per voi"
News to
Incidente Frecce Tricolori, impatto con stormo uccelli ipotesi più probabile
News to go
Kata, il punto sulle indagini per la bimba scomparsa a Firenze
News to go
Mahsa Amini, tensioni e proteste in Iran
News to go
E' morto Fernando Botero
News to go
Spostavano salme per nuove sepolture, 16 arresti
News to go
Alluvione Libia, Onu chiede 67 milioni di dollari per aiuti
News to go
Mafia, Mattarella: "Don Puglisi eroe civile"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza