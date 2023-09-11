PATEO Showcases Extensive Mobility Innovations and Global Expansion Plans with Strategic Partners at IAA MOBILITY 2023

MUNICH, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IAA MOBILITY (International Automobile and Mobility Exhibition) 2023 (referred to as "Munich Auto Show" for short) kicked off at Munich Exhibition Center on Sept. 5, and is scheduled to last until Sept. 10. As the most important industry conference for the global mobility sector, it is a platform to promote the sustainability and showcase the diversity of the mobility sector. At this grand event, PATEO CONNECT+ has joined hands with strategic partners including Tencent, BlackBerry, Amazon, and Qualcomm to highlight the success of these cooperative efforts to Munich Auto Show visitors.

PATEO has prepared a total of three special "magic weapons" for the auto show, namely the PATEO smart cockpit platform, PATEO cloud platform, and 5G T-Box hardware product, embodying its years of hard work and fruitful achievements in the field of smart mobility, and epitomizing its insistence on original innovation along the way.

This time, two series of PATEO smart cockpit platform products are respectively powered by Snapdragon SA8155P – the 3rd generation processor, and Snapdragon SA8295P – the 4th generation processor, are exhibited as core products of PATEO. Among them, the SA8155P-based smart cockpit integrating the BlackBerry IVY feature is a highlight.

The partnership between PATEO and Tencent this time will integrate the capabilities of TAI (Tencent Auto Intelligence), Tencent's intelligent cockpit product, in the smart cockpit and service operation sectors, to co-build a reassuring, efficient and pleasant user experience, and at the same time, based on Tencent's rich pan-mobility service ecosystem and SaaS platform to explore innovative models and solutions in segments like mobile-phone-vehicle connectivity and scenario-based user operation.

The PATEO cloud platform demonstrates the remarkable achievements of the company in integrating ecosystems inside and outside the industry, including Amazon Music, and an intelligent call center empowered by ChatGPT.

Alongside software, PATEO has also showcased innovative mobility hardware like:

5G V2X T-Box: Jointly developed with Qualcomm using the SA515M chipset, this terminal integrates key capabilities to enable intelligent vehicle data processing;

AR Creator: Adopting NXP's high-power automotive SoC, this system renders HD maps for augmented reality navigation, enhancing the autonomous driving experience;

VOYAH Dreamer T-Box: PATEO's tailored T-Box solution equips the VOYAH Dreamer EV with intelligent services.

By exhibiting this cutting-edge mobility hardware, PATEO demonstrates its extensive capabilities in developing specialized solutions for next-generation transportation.

The extensive range of innovations demonstrates the importance the company has placed on this high-profile industry event, and it can be seen that PATEO is well positioned to expand internationally.

PATEO currently provides overseas R&D, ecosystem cooperation, compliance, and operation services. Moving forward, PATEO will establish main hubs in key regions like Southeast Asia and the EU to offer localized intelligent mobility solutions. It will also set up sites in specific markets to meet legal requirements. Based on its core competencies in areas like cloud infrastructure, IoV platforms, and eco services, PATEO is poised to expand worldwide, aiming to bring leading Chinese mobility innovations to the global arena.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205383/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pateo-showcases-extensive-mobility-innovations-and-global-expansion-plans-with-strategic-partners-at-iaa-mobility-2023-301921872.html