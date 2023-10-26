Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:06 Manovra 2024 in arrivo, Meloni: "Ora prova di compattezza"

23:12 Sinner batte Tiafoe, vola in semifinale a Vienna

23:04 Gaza, Onu chiede tregua umanitaria. Israele: "Giorno dell'infamia"

22:12 F1 Gp Messico 2023, Verstappen comanda prime prove libere e Ferrari indietro

21:42 Israele, pressing Usa per evitare attacco a Gaza: troppo tardi?

21:37 Borsa della Ricerca, oltre mille appuntamenti in tre giorni

21:05 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente di oggi 27 ottobre 2023

20:53 Zaniolo ascoltato da procura Torino: scommesse? Solo black jack e poker

20:36 Tennis, stop per Berrettini fino al 2024: "Stagione finita"

20:11 Lega, Ravetto lancia 'riffa' per finanziare partito: "Il premio? Un giorno con me"

19:53 Salute, report 'Mai più soli': adolescenti poco resilienti soffrono pressione sociale

19:39 Porti, approvato all'unanimità il bilancio previsione 2024 Adsp Civitavecchia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

THINKCAR will participate in the AAPEX Auto Parts Exhibition to showcase innovative automotive diagnostic tools and smart solutions

25 ottobre 2023 | 21.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dubai Auto Parts Exhibition is one of the most influential professional exhibitions in the automotive aftermarket in the Middle East, attracting suppliers and professionals from around the world. As a renowned provider of automotive diagnostic equipment and smart automotive solutions, THINKCAR showcased its innovative capabilities and product strength in a unique way at the exhibition. The THINKCAR diagnostic products are not only powerful in functionality but also easy to operate, leaving a profound impression on visitors. These outstanding qualities allowed THINKCAR to stand out among numerous exhibitors, earning unanimous praise from industry insiders and achieving significant success.

Dubai Auto Parts Exhibition Report: https://www.thinkcar.com/edetail?id=thinkcar-at-automechanika-dubai-2023-1 

Following its success at the Dubai Auto Parts Exhibition, THINKCAR will continue to participate in the AAPEX Auto Parts Exhibition held in the United States. AAPEX is the largest automotive parts exhibition in North America, gathering automotive parts users and aftermarket service providers from North and Central America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East. It is also one of the largest trade fairs in the global automotive manufacturing industry. THINKCAR will participate in the exhibition and showcase its latest products and technologies, including innovative automotive diagnostic tools and smart solutions. Among them, the Platinum S20 is the latest product in intelligent vehicle diagnostics, supporting 220 global automotive brands, 12V and 24V passenger cars, commercial vehicles, hybrid vehicles, heavy-duty trucks, and more. It provides comprehensive diagnostics for both passenger cars and heavy-duty trucks, including functions such as reading and clearing fault codes, real-time data streaming, action tests, special functions, and 28 different maintenance reset functions. During the event, company representatives will also engage in discussions with industry experts and partners from around the world, sharing the latest industry trends and solutions.

THINKCAR will continue to showcase its innovative strength and excellent products at the AAPEX Auto Parts Exhibition, and bring new elements and possibilities to the global automotive industry. At the same time, THINKCAR also looks forward to seeing more companies from around the world engage in in-depth exchanges and collaborations with themselves, jointly driving the development of the automotive industry.

ContactTHINKCAR Teamofficial@thinkcar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2257114/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thinkcar-will-participate-in-the-aapex-auto-parts-exhibition-to-showcase-innovative-automotive-diagnostic-tools-and-smart-solutions-301967145.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Altro smart automotive solutions Smart THINKCAR showcased its THINKCAR
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Nessun problema con Salvini e Mediaset"
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, un arresto in Spagna
News to go
Bce lascia i tassi fermi
News to go
Maltempo, nuova perturbazione in arrivo
News to go
Medio Oriente, Meloni: "Soddisfatta da conclusioni Ue"
News to go
Treviso, controlli su badanti e contratti
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza