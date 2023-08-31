Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 31 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 14:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:29 Alcol, in Italia 1,3 mln 11-25enni bevitori a rischio: 620mila sono under 18

14:14 Prigozhin, video prima della morte: "Sto bene"

13:59 Roma-Milan, Lukaku: "Emozionato da accoglienza"

13:56 "Maggioranza veneti deve avere pelle bianca", frasi choc consigliere Fratelli d'Italia

13:37 Incidente Brandizzo, ultimo post di uno dei 5 operai: "E' apparsa croce su rotaie"

13:36 Ostia, il blitz di polizia e carabinieri

13:31 Milano, violenza di gruppo su ragazzina: due arresti

13:29 Incidente a Pavia, auto si ribalta in un fosso: morte due donne

13:28 Sorteggi Champions League oggi: gironi, fasce e orario in tv

13:26 Ballando con le stelle 2023, Simona Ventura e Giovanni Terzi concorrenti - Video

13:22 esclusivo Pordenone, su YouTube i momenti drammatici della trattativa: "Lasciatemi armi"

12:54 Insetti, 20 morti l'anno per le punture: come prevenire shock anafilattico

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Yang Dongsheng: XCMG to Accelerate Glocalization, Advancing the Collaborative Industry Chain in the Americas

31 agosto 2023 | 14.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yang Dongsheng, CEO and chairman of XCMG Machinery ("XCMG," SHE:000425), is visiting the group's R&D center, factories, sales, and operation branches in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil, standing firmly by its international development principle with confidence to advance industry chain collaboration in the U.S. and further promote localized development in the Americas. 

In the U.S., Yang stresses the importance of operating in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with regulations, and becoming part of the communities to unite, collaborate, and overcome the difficulties with the goal of creating greater values for the local customers. 

"The U.S. market is of great significance to XCMG, and we will further boost our influence and support for development. The U.S. R&D Center should work closely with sales and marketing while focusing on key breakthroughs to grasp the opportunities for introducing new products, while our U.S. Research Institute would not only be responsible for the adaptability and reliability of our products released in the local market but also the full life cycle support as well as the application and maintenance of data to ensure every product is a success," noted Yang. 

Committed to pushing forward glocalization, XCMG will continue to expand investments inMexico, as XCMG has newly established the Central America region and the business in the first half of 2023 has doubled compared to the same period last year. 

Yang has visited XCMG's factory in Mexico and met with the minister and deputy minister of economy of Nuevo Leon, the CEO of AI company, and representatives of more than 10 dealers inMexico, Guatemala, andNicaragua. He emphasized strengthening investments in constructing digital infrastructure to improve production efficiency and product quality while stepping up to build regional spare parts centers and training bases in Central America. 

While in Brazil, Yang joined the signing ceremony of investment tax incentive agreements between XCMG Brazil and Pouso Alegre of Brazil's southeastern Minas Gerais state.

José Dimas da Silva Fonseca, Mayor of Pouso Alegre noted that XCMG Brazil has won the highest medal of honor for the China-Brazil Friendship three times. The government and residents of Pouso Alegre are proud of XCMG's investment and its contribution to the local economy. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2198853/XCMG.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yang-dongsheng-xcmg-to-accelerate-glocalization-advancing-the-collaborative-industry-chain-in-the-americas-301914867.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Architettura_E_Edilizia Meccanica Economia_E_Finanza Collaborative Industry advance industry chain collaboration chain Stati Uniti d'America
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni a Caivano, prima tappa da don Patriciello
News to go
Ostia, blitz e perquisizioni in abitazioni: impiegati circa 500 agenti
News to go
Bollette luce gas, nel 2024 passaggio obbligato a mercato libero
News to go
Incidente Torino, procura Ivrea apre fascicolo
News to go
Scuola, Federconsumatori: "Il mercato dei libri usati fa risparmiare il 26%"
News to go
Stupro Caivano, oggi la visita di Giorgia Meloni al Parco Verde
News to go
Covid, aumentano casi: in calo i decessi
News to go
Sorteggio Champions League, le fasce delle italiane
News to go
Meloni presto a Caivano da famiglie vittime di stupro
News to go
Governo, Calderone: "Stiamo creando condizioni per chi vuole lavorare"
News to go
Meteo Italia, ancora maltempo: nel weekend torna il sole
News to go
Uragano Idalia in Florida, venti a 200 km orari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza