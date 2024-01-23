Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Gennaio 2024
BALMAIN AND OLIVIER ROUSTEING TOAST THE MAISON'S RETURN TO PARIS MEN'S FASHION WEEK, WITH A JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL CUSTOM COCKTAIL AT THE POST-SHOW CELEBRATION AT HÔTEL PLAZA ATHÉNÉE

22 gennaio 2024 | 20.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Celebrating a triumphant return to Paris Men's Fashion Week.

PARIS, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olivier Rousteing and Balmain celebrated the house's return to Paris Men's Fashion Week, with an intimate party hosted at Paris's iconic Hotel Plaza Athénée, toasting with a JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL custom cocktail.

Olivier Rousteing's closest friends – including global fashion, music, film and entertainment notables - danced the night away, celebrating the designer's latest collection with a curated selection of JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL cocktails.

WHO: Olivier Rousteing, Zane Philipps, Ozuna, Tokisha, ConanGray, Sebastian Yatra, Vic Mensa, Saint JHN and more.

WHERE: Hotel Plaza Athenee, 25 Avenue Montaigne, 75008, Paris

WHEN : Saturday, January 20th 2024

Disclaimer: This press release is not directed to France or any other country with restrictions related to advertising of alcoholic beverages. The press release shall not be published in French media nor be directed at the French public. This Press Release must not be translated into French Language. Drink responsibly | DrinkIQ.com

Please drink responsibly and please do not forward to anyone under the legal purchase age. 

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Johnnie Walker:

Johnnie Walker is the world's number one Scotch Whisky brand (IWSR 2022), enjoyed by people in over 180 countries around the world. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who blend its whiskies have pursued flavour and quality above all else. Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years and Blue Label. Together they account for over 21 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2022), making Johnnie Walker the most popular Scotch Whisky brand in the world.

About Diageo:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

DOWNLOAD IMAGES HERE

Photo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323803/OLIVIER_ROUSTEING.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323805/AMBIANCES.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323806/ZANE_PHILLIPS.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323814/RAHI_CHADDA_and_OZUNA.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323810/PIERRE_BOURNE.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323815/SEBASTIAN_YATRA.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323816/Drinkaware.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/balmain-and-olivier-rousteing-toast-the-maisons-return-to-paris-mens-fashion-week-with-a-johnnie-walker-blue-label-custom-cocktail-at-the-post-show-celebration-at-hotel-plaza-athenee-302041064.html

