Martedì 05 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:20
BrandGuard Expands to Europe with the Addition of Neil Stanley as Senior Vice President (SVP) and Head of Europe

05 settembre 2023 | 16.08
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandGuard, the revolutionary AI-powered platform that helps companies  ensure brand consistency and optimize their marketing efforts as they expand to generative AI tools, is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Stanley as SVP and Head of Europe. In this role, Neil will be responsible for running our European business.

Neil brings a wealth of experience in entrepreneurship and angel investing in the technology space over the last two decades. Prior to that he worked in capital markets at Goldman Sachs. Neil holds an MBA from the London Business School and degrees in Engineering and Economics.

"We are excited to have Neil join us to run our European business," said Rob May, CEO of BrandGuard. "We've had a lot of early customer traction in Europe and so Neil's expertise will be invaluable as we engage those customers and continue to expand globally."

BrandGuard has seen early momentum from European brands looking for a comprehensive solution to monitor and validate brand assets at machine speed, accelerate approvals, ensure consistency across all customer touchpoints while also scoring marketing content for brand consistency.

"In a world where generative AI is re-shaping how marketing is done, companies will need AI models that represent their brands.  It's the only way to scale efficiently and insure brand consistency across the dozens of generative platforms they will use.  BrandGuard's solution is the most advanced I've seen, and I'm excited to join the team and lead their European efforts."

"Our expansion into Europe is an important milestone for us," continued May. "We're excited about bringing our leading-edge technology solutions to more businesses around the world."

For more information on Brandguard.ai or how we can help your company protect its brand while optimizing your marketing efforts please visit http://brandguard.ai/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200063/Nova_AI_Inc.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brandguard-expands-to-europe-with-the-addition-of-neil-stanley-as-senior-vice-president-svp-and-head-of-europe-301917092.html

