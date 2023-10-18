Bybit Celebrates MIBR's 20th Anniversary with Exclusive ‘Phygital’ NFTs Collection Drop

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 18 October 2023 - Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is proud to support partners Made in Brazil (MIBR) in launching a range of NFTs to celebrate the esports team’s 20th birthday. Phygital NFTs are so-called because they are tied to real-life apparel.

Bybit will exclusively host the launch of MIBR's inaugural NFT collection, set to roll out on October 24th, with two fresh NFTs unveiled every subsequent week. The collection showcases an elite series of 12 legendary jerseys, capturing MIBR's triumphant journey throughout the years.

The collectible jerseys come in different levels of rarity. The standard editions have a capped print of 250, whereas ultra-rare versions are limited to just five units each. Remarkably, six of these coveted NFTs will be up for grabs at no cost, with the rest open for acquisition on Bybit's user-friendly platform. Dive deeper here: http://www.bybit.com/MIBR-NFT.

Fans who complete the full NFT collection will be gifted an autographed, tailor-made MIBR jersey. Those securing 11 NFTs, will get a personal shoutout from their preferred MIBR figure, and those owning between 7 and 10 jerseys will get an exclusive MIBR store discount and a special $BRZ bonus on Bybit.

“It's an honor to facilitate the fusion of the dynamic worlds of esports and cryptocurrency,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “By joining the physical and digital worlds with this ‘phygital’ NFT collaboration with MIBR, we are not only celebrating their rich history but also setting a precedent for the future of fan engagement and phygital collectibles. It's a testament to our commitment to offering innovative experiences to our global community.”

“This collaboration enables us to celebrate and immortalize MIBR's two-decade journey,” said Roberta Coelho, CEO of MIBR. “We're thrilled to share this milestone with our global fans through Bybit's next-level crypto exchange.”

