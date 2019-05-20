Surgical Specialties Corporation Launches Caliber Ophthalmics Division to Focus on Global Growth of Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures

WESTWOOD, Massachusetts, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Specialties Corporation (SSC) announced today the launch of Caliber Ophthalmics, a new business division. Caliber Ophthalmics combines SSC's Sharpoint™ brand, which has earned a trusted reputation serving ophthalmic surgeons for over 50 years, with its two recent ophthalmic acquisitions, Unique Technologies, Inc. and VPM Surgical, Inc.

To lead the Caliber Ophthalmics Division, SSC has named Yong Sun, General Manager Ophthalmology and Vice President, International Sales. Mr. Sun has over 20 years of experience in the medical device and life science industries. He has held leadership roles in general management and commercial operations with Harvard Bioscience, Beaver-Visitec International (BVI), BD Medical Ophthalmics and Booz & Company. Mr. Sun holds an MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Management.

Best known in the ophthalmic market for Sharpoint microsurgical knives and surgical sutures, SSC has specialized in the design and manufacture of high-performance surgical knives and wound closure products since 1969. The Company's products are sold globally in more than ninety countries. With the addition of Unique Technologies and VPM Surgical, the Company significantly expands its development and manufacturing expertise in ophthalmic blades and cutting instrumentation, and plans to add an ophthalmology manufacturing and engineering center of excellence in Pennsylvania.

"We are at an important inflection point in the ophthalmic industry with an expanding global economy and an increasing aging population," said Dan Croteau, CEO of Surgical Specialties. "There has been remarkable technology advancement in eye care and tremendous growth in eye surgeries. We created the Caliber Ophthalmics Division to focus on the growing needs of ophthalmic customers around the world."

Mr. Croteau continued, "Caliber Ophthalmics brings together a unique and strong legacy of delivering quality, performance and innovation at competitive costs. With Yong Sun leading this new division, we are well positioned to not only deliver continued innovation and quality in our existing product lines, but have additional expertise that will allow us to expand into other ophthalmic product categories."

About Surgical Specialties

Surgical Specialties Corporation, headquartered in Westwood, MA, has developed and manufactured branded, private label, and OEM surgical instruments for over 50 years. Surgical Specialties Corporation offers one of the most comprehensive portfolios of blades and sutures available, including innovative products such as the Quill™ Knotless Tissue-Closure Device. SSC is dedicated to exceeding the needs of the specialty surgery market, maintaining trusted partnerships in the dental, ophthalmic, plastic surgery, dermatology, orthopedics, urology, microsurgery, veterinary and trauma specialties. Visit us at www.surgicalspecialties.com and www.caliberophthalmics.com.

