AMPAC Fine Chemicals Announces New Addition To Their Executive Team

RANCHO CORDOVA, California, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPAC Fine Chemicals (AFC) announced today that Mr. Joe Warchol has joined AFC's executive team as Chief Financial Officer, responsible for all aspects of financial management across all AFC's sites.

"Joe brings with him more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical/biotech industry," said Dr. Aslam Malik, AFC President and CEO. "His financial expertise and leadership will be a great contribution to our continued success." Joe has most recently been the Executive Director, US Business Operations at AMGEN. In that role, he guided that division through significant strategic planning to address patent expiry while simultaneously launching several new products. Prior to that, Joe led finance for GSK's US Primary Care and Vaccine divisions. From 1990 through 2009, Joe held numerous roles of increasing responsibility at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, across Commercial, Supply Chain, and R&D.

Joe holds an executive MBA degree from Villanova University and a B.S. degree in accounting from Philadelphia University.

ABOUT AMPAC FINE CHEMICALS LLC AFC is a U.S.-based company with demonstrated capabilities in process development, scale-up, and cGMP-compliant commercial production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and registered intermediates for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. AFC is a portfolio company of SK Holdings (Seoul, Korea) and serves as a strategic part of SK's growing pharmaceutical sector. AFC's specially engineered facilities and experienced staff allow AFC to safely produce highly-energetic compounds at commercial scale. In addition, AFC's other technology platforms include production of highly potent compounds, continuous processes and industrial-scale chromatographic separation using simulated moving bed chromatography and Analytical Services to the Pharmaceutical Industry. AFC's operations are located in Rancho Cordova & El Dorado Hills CA, in La Porte, Texas and in Petersburg, VA. Additional information about us can be obtained by visiting our web site at www.ampacfinechemicals.com.

