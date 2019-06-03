Sasol Achieves Beneficial Operation of Second Lake Charles Chemicals Project Production Facility

Ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol unit second of seven units to come online

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol today announced beneficial operation of its new ethylene oxide (EO) production facility at its Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP). As announced on 22 May 2019, Sasol achieved beneficial operation of the ethylene glycol (EG) facility. The combined ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol (EO/EG) unit is the second of the seven LCCP production facilities to come online.

"The LCCP continues to transform North America into a major part of Sasol's global business, delivering value for all Sasol's stakeholders," said Bernard Klingenberg, Executive Vice President for Operations. "Our team of Sasol employees, contractors and industry partners continues to deliver the LCCP with the start-up of our second process unit."

He added, "We are working diligently to deliver the remaining five LCCP manufacturing units throughout 2019 and early 2020."

"Ethylene oxide production plays an important role in our alcohol and surfactants growth strategy," said Fleetwood Grobler, Executive Vice President for Chemicals Business. "The startup of this unit allows Sasol to be fully integrated from ethane to ethylene to alcohols to surfactants at our Lake Charles site. It also enables us to produce ethylene glycols using our world-class manufacturing capability and leveraging the expertise and global reach of our marketing partner Helm AG. Together these products will create significant value for our customers."

The unit, which uses Scientific Design technology, has a nameplate capacity of 300,000 tons per year (300 ktpa) of ethylene oxide (EO). EO is used as a raw material to produce two main products: surfactants, which are the active ingredient in many household and industrial cleaners; and ethylene glycols, which are used to make polyester fiber for clothes, upholstery and carpet, as well as automotive engine antifreeze and coolant.

The EO/EG plant will also supply ethylene oxide as a feedstock for Sasol's existing 130 ktpa Lake Charles ethoxylates (ETO) unit, as well as the new 100 ktpa LCCP ETO plant under construction. Beneficial operation of this unit is expected by the end of calendar year 2019.

