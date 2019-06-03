Targeted Early Treatment With ALK's ACARIZAX® Could Improve Allergic Asthma Treatment, Allergy Congress Hears

- Easy to measure biomarkers could identify a group of patients who benefit even more from ACARIZAX® treatment of house dust mite (HDM)-induced allergic asthma

- Early identification of patients would allow earlier treatment intervention

- With its HDM SLIT-tablet, ALK is well-placed to lead the way on personalized treatment of allergic asthma

HØRSHOLM, Denmark, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALK's (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) sublingual allergy immunotherapy (SLIT) tablet against house dust mite (HDM) allergy ought to have a greater role to play in the treatment of allergic asthma, the Annual Congress of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) heard today.

Easy to measure blood biomarkers, such as blood eosinophils and total immunoglobulin E (IgE) used to guide treatment with other asthma biologic treatments, identifies patients most at risk of asthma exacerbations.

The findings were presented at an ALK-sponsored symposium on 'using biomarkers in allergic asthma to predict patient responses to treatment with allergy immunotherapy'. Biomarkers are biological indicators of disease or treatment effect, and commonly used in several other conditions, including heart disease and diabetes.

Eugene Bleecker, MD, Professor of Medicine, University of Arizona, said, "Biomarkers can play an important role allowing us to identify the most susceptible allergic asthma patients, and permitting clinicians to make better treatment decisions. These data show that the rationale for targeted biologics treatment in asthma, also applies to the HDM SLIT-tablet."

ALK's HDM SLIT-tablet is the only treatment option targeting the underlying cause of the disease in HDM allergic asthma.

Henrik Jacobi, Executive Vice President of R&D, ALK, said, "We already know that ACARIZAX® provides medical benefit in the treatment of HDM-induced allergic asthma. We now have evidence that ACARIZAX® targets the same immunological pathways, as documented by anti-IgE and anti-inteleukin-5 biologic treatments."

Nearly all patients with HDM-induced allergic asthma have concomitant HDM-induced allergic rhinitis, and ACARIZAX® is also documented to provide benefits in this condition.

ALK-Abelló A/S

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,300 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.