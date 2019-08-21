Pneuma Respiratory, Inc. Announces New Chairman of the Board

BOONE, North Carolina, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pneuma Respiratory, Inc. announced that Board member Jay Morgan has assumed the position of Chairman of the Board. Pneuma's previous Chairman, Walt Robb, will remain a member of the Board of Directors.

Jay Morgan served as VP Global Innovation and Design for Bayer Consumer Care, VP Global Innovation for Merck Consumer Health and Chief Operating Officer - Research Operations for Merck Consumer Health globally. He is currently a founding partner of Pedal, a Knoxville based innovation agency that uses human-centered design to create new products, services and business models. Trained as a chemist at Ohio Northern University, his work lives at the intersection of human insight, technology and the requirements of business.

"We are honored to have Jay take on the responsibility of Chairman," stated Pneuma Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Eric Hunter. "Jay's contributions as a member of our Board have been invaluable, and I look forward to working with him in his role as Chairman. I also want to thank Walt Robb for his advice and counsel as Chairman, as well as his ongoing commitment to Pneuma as a valued member of the Board."

At the time of his appointment as Chairman, Jay Morgan stated, "When I joined the Board of Pneuma Respiratory, I was impressed by the strength and depth of the organization and the unique capability of the technology. We will continue to build a world-class company delivering a broad range of drugs and formulations through the lungs. I look forward to working with Eric and the team as Chairman to achieve that goal."

"Having worked with Jay Morgan on the Board of Directors, I can unequivocally state he is an outstanding choice to provide leadership as the Chairman of Pneuma Respiratory," said Walt Robb. "I am excited about our future and welcome the opportunity to continue to serve as a member of the Board."

About Pneuma Respiratory

Launched in 2015, Pneuma Respiratory is a pharmaceutical company based in Boone, North Carolina. With a global team of researchers, physicians, designers and engineers, Pneuma has the first fully integrated digital breath activated inhaler. Using Pneuma's digital droplet ejector technology, Pneuma's device, although currently available for investigational purposes only, can deliver a spectrum of novel therapies, including biologics, to the lungs. For more information visit www.pneumarespiratory.com

