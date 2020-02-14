Canopy Growth Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Generated $124 million Net Revenue, up from $76 million in Q2 2020Excluding portfolio restructuring charges in Q2 2020, Net Revenue up 13%Achieved Gross Margin of 34%Total Operating Expenses down 14% versus the prior quarterAdjusted EBITDA loss decreases to $92 million

SMITHS FALLS, Ontario, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Corporate Financial Highlights

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Business & Operational Highlights

"In Q3 we executed across Canada, in our international markets and in our strategic acquisitions to drive revenue growth," said David Klein, CEO. "We have a lot of work to do. We are eager to capitalize on the opportunity to create an unassailable position through a tight focus on the consumer and on critical markets."

"We delivered significant gross improvement in the third quarter driven by stronger revenues and higher capacity utilization. Actions taken earlier this year are expected to meaningfully reduce stock-based compensation in FY21, and we have started to implement tighter cost controls across the organization," said Mike Lee, EVP & CFO. "We plan to take further steps to reduce our costs and right-size our business to ensure that we can generate a healthy margin profile and cash generation in the coming years."

Canadian Cannabis

International Cannabis

Strategic Acquisitions

Non-IFRS Measures

Gross margin percentage, before fair value impacts in cost of sales, a non-IFRS measure, is a key operational metric that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This measure is calculated as net revenue less inventory production costs expensed to cost of sales, divided by net revenue, and may be computed from the consolidated statements of operations presented within this news release.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS measure, is a key operational metric that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, fair value changes and other non-cash items, and further adjusted to remove acquisition-related costs. The Company attributes Adjusted EBITDA to its operations and corporate overhead, strategic investments and business developments, and non-operating or under-utilized facilities. The Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation is presented within this news release and explained in Management's Discussion & Analysis under "Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS Measure)", a copy of which will be filed on SEDAR.

Free Cash Flow, a non-IFRS measure, is a key operational metric that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This measure is calculated as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases and deposits of property, plant and equipment.

Transition to U.S. GAAP Reporting

As part of our U.S. financial reporting requirements, Canopy Growth confirmed that, as of September 30, 2019, it no longer met the criteria for qualification as a foreign private issuer because (1) more than 50% of the outstanding voting securities are held by residents of the United States, and (2) the majority of Canopy Growth's directors are United States citizens.

Therefore, as of April 1, 2020 Canopy Growth will be considered a United States domestic issuer and a large accelerated filer. As a result of this change, as of April 1, 2020, Canopy Growth will be required to prepare its consolidated financial statements, including the Company's March 31, 2020 audited annual consolidated financial statements, in conformity with United States generally accounting principles, with such change being applied retrospectively. The extent of the impact of this change in accounting framework has not yet been quantified. Canopy Growth will also be required to provide an auditor attestation report under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.

www.sedar.com ) and will be available at www.canopygrowth.com . The basis of financial reporting in the Financial Statements and MD&A is in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. This press release is intended to be read in conjunction with the Company's Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ("Financial Statements) and Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A) for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019, which will be filed on SEDAR () and will be available at. The basis of financial reporting in the Financial Statements and MD&A is in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast with David Klein, CEO and Mike Lee, CFO at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on February 14, 2020.

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2171215/8311836AC24F7988B042B4BB0FA5622A Webcast InformationA live audio webcast will be available at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2171215/8311836AC24F7988B042B4BB0FA5622A Replay InformationA replay of the call will be accessible by webcast, until 11:59 PM ET on May 14, 2020, at

About Canopy Growth CorporationCanopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through the Company's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time. The Company has operations in over a dozen countries across five continents.

The Company's medical division, Spectrum Therapeutics is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Spectrum Therapeutics sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification Spectrum system as well as single cannabinoid Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics.

The Company operates retail stores across Canada under its award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners. Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand which has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

www.canopygrowth.com From our historic public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange to our continued international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icons Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House Seeds, and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. Canopy Growth operates eleven licensed cannabis production sites with over 5.2 million square feet of production capacity, including over one million square feet of GMP certified production space. For more information visit

www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. Notice Regarding Forward Looking StatementsThis news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canopy Growth or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Examples of such statements include statements with respect to the Company's expectations with respect to future harvests, the Company's expectation for additional finished inventory available for sale in future quarters, bringing CBD products to market by the end of fiscal 2020, the accelerated market expansion for Acreage, the anticipated benefits of the rebranding of Spectrum Therapeutics on the Company's market share, the potential opportunity for cannabis products in Europe and the anticipated Increase in Canadian and Danish product availability, the anticipated increased sales from Storz & Bickel, the expectation that facilities will be fully operational in the months ahead, the launch of new CBD consumer products and brands in fiscal 2020, the timing for implementation of the transaction with Acreage. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including changes in laws, regulations and guidelines; compliance with laws; international laws; operational, regulatory and other risks; execution of business strategy; management of growth; difficulty to forecast; reliance on licences; risks inherent in an agricultural business; contracts with provincial and territorial governments; constraints on marketing products; risks inherent in acquisitions and investments; expansion into foreign jurisdictions; governmental regulations; cannabis is a controlled substance in the United States; Farm Bill risks; assumptions as to the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary regulatory and court approvals for the transaction with Acreage; and such risks contained in the Company's management information circular of the Company dated May 17, 2019 and in the annual information form dated June 24, 2019 and filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

media@canopygrowth.com 613-485-2480 Contact: Kyna BoyceMedia Relations613-485-2480

Judy.hong@canopygrowth.com Judy HongVice President, Investor Relations (USA)