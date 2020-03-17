ChemPartner Introduces New State-of-the-Art Global Operation Center in Shanghai
SHANGHAI, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai ChemPartner announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art, 24,000 m
The building, operating as ChemPartner's new Global Operation Center, houses approximately 700 employees and new laboratories for ChemPartner's discovery chemistry, biology and pharmacology, and the DMPK and exploratory toxicology departments. It also has a nearly 2,000 m
"This facility demonstrates ChemPartner's commitment to be an innovative, technology-driven CRO," said Michael Hui, Chairman at ChemPartner. "We invested $35 million dollars into this new facility to make it a premiere drug discovery and development solution for our global clients."
Dr. Wei Tang, President at ChemPartner added, "All of us at ChemPartner are dedicated to research innovation to provide our biopharmaceutical clients with exceptional quality and timely results. Along with our Innovation Center in San Francisco, California, this new facility in Shanghai shows our dedication to technically and strategically accomplishing the research initiatives of our clients."
In addition to laboratory and scientific teams, the new Global Operations Center also houses ChemPartner's administration, finance, and legal teams. As more and more pharmaceutical and biotech companies look for quality service providers, ChemPartner is uniquely positioned to not only be a CRO and CMO, but to be a reliable pharmaceutical alliance partner providing intellectual contributions and exceptional technical expertise.
