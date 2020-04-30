Data From Merck at ASCO 2020 to Showcase Significant Clinical Advances in Cancer Care
- ASCO Abstract #BAVENCIO
- Late-breaking presentation of Phase III JAVELIN Bladder 100 data for BAVENCIO
- Primary efficacy and biomarker analyses from ongoing VISION study for first-in-class tepotinib
- Two-year follow-up for novel bifunctional fusion protein targeting TGF-β/PD-L1, bintrafusp alfa‡, in second-line treatment of NSCLC
- Data from investigational and approved agents showcase scientific innovation of company's biology-driven portfolio across 11 tumor types with high unmet need
DARMSTADT, Germany and NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced 25 abstracts will be presented at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. These abstracts represent several innovative modalities and mechanisms that have the potential to advance treatment across a range of difficult-to-treat cancers. The meeting will be held virtually from May 29-31.
"We anticipate our late-breaking data for BAVENCIO
The first presentation of detailed results from the Phase III JAVELIN Bladder 100 study (Abstract #LBA1), which show an overall survival benefit for BAVENCIO
Additional study findings will be presented for BAVENCIO in combination with axitinib for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and for the Company's first biology-driven leader, ERBITUX
Data to be presented at ASCO for Merck's biology-driven portfolio, which focuses on three discovery platforms, in oncogenic pathways, immuno-oncology and DNA damage response inhibition (DDRi), continue to demonstrate transformative potential to address current unmet needs in a number of hard-to-treat tumor types through innovative treatment approaches and novel combinations. These include potential first-in-class/best-in-class early- and late-stage pipeline compounds and investigational uses of approved medicines across a number of cancers including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), UC, RCC, Merkel cell carcinoma, SCCHN and mCRC.
*BAVENCIO is under clinical investigation for the first-line maintenance treatment of advanced UC. There is no guarantee that BAVENCIO will be approved for first-line maintenance treatment of advanced UC by any health authority worldwide.
‡Bintrafusp alfa is currently under clinical investigation and not approved for any use anywhere in the world.
Notes to Editors
Key Merck-supported abstracts slated for presentation are listed below. In addition, a number of investigator-sponsored studies have been accepted (not listed).
About BAVENCIO
BAVENCIO is a human anti-programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) antibody. BAVENCIO has been shown in preclinical models to engage both the adaptive and innate immune functions. By blocking the interaction of PD-L1 with PD-1 receptors, BAVENCIO has been shown to release the suppression of the T cell-mediated antitumor immune response in preclinical models.
BAVENCIO Approved Indications
The European Commission has authorized the use of BAVENCIO in combination with axitinib for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). In September 2017, the European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization for BAVENCIO as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC).
In the US, BAVENCIO in combination with axitinib is indicated for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Additionally, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval for avelumab (BAVENCIO
BAVENCIO is currently approved for patients with MCC in 50 countries globally, with the majority of these approvals in a broad indication that is not limited to a specific line of treatment.
BAVENCIO Safety Profile from the EU Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC)
The special warnings and precautions for use for BAVENCIO monotherapy include infusion-related reactions, as well as immune-related adverse reactions that include pneumonitis and hepatitis (including fatal cases), colitis, pancreatitis (including fatal cases), myocarditis (including fatal cases), endocrinopathies, nephritis and renal dysfunction, and other immune-related adverse reactions. The special warnings and precautions for use for BAVENCIO in combination with axitinib include hepatotoxicity.
The SmPC list of the most common adverse reactions with BAVENCIO monotherapy in patients with solid tumors includes fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, decreased appetite, constipation, infusion-related reactions, weight decreased and vomiting. The list of most common adverse reactions with BAVENCIO in combination with axitinib includes diarrhea, hypertension, fatigue, nausea, dysphonia, decreased appetite, hypothyroidism, cough, headache, dyspnea, and arthralgia.
About ERBITUX
ERBITUX
ERBITUX
About Merck
Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 57,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2019, Merck generated sales of € 16.2 billion in 66 countries.
Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials.
