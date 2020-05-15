Syntekabio Presents Nonclinical Data of immuno-oncologic agent STB-C017 at the 2020 AACR meeting

- STB-C017 is an IDO/TDO dual inhibitor, derived from Syntekabio's proprietary drug discovery artificial intelligence solution, demonstrated powerful immuno-oncologic effect

- Triple combination therapy of STB-C017, PD-1, CTLA-4 immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) presented complete remission (CR) of tumor and long-term survival benefit.

- Subsequent nonclinical development and collaborative efforts might yield IND submission within 2 years

DAEJEON, South Korea, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntekabio (KOSDAQ: 226330), an AI and NGS based drug development company, presented the result of STB-C017 animal experiments, a small molecule IDO/TDO dual inhibitor derived by Syntekabio's AI drug discovery solution, at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, today at 00:00 EDT.

Chan Kim, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of CHA Bundang Medical Center and the presenter of the research, stated, "STB-C017 significantly enhanced immuno-oncologic effect compared to epacadostat. It also derived multiple CRs when combined with ICIs." Hong Jae Chon, M.D., Ph.D., the principal investigator, said, "Specifically in renal cell carcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, anti-PD-1/CTLA-4 combination is becoming standard-of-care, so combining STB-C017 on top of those combination could yield impressive treatment enhancement."

"The result showed significant feasibility of subsequent development for STB-C017. When the STB-C017 reach market, those ICIs would be used more broadly, which would give us the opportunity," said Sunil Youn, M.D., Business Development Director of Syntekabio.

The presentation with key findings is titled "Artificial intelligence with a deep learning technology enables a rational development of a potent immunotherapeutic agent" and includes:

Syntekabio plans subsequent STB-C017 development, including GLP toxicology and animal PKPD, targeting IND submission, around 1H 2022. The company will execute further translational research based on firm collaboration with CHA Bundang Hospital and lead the full scope of the development programs.

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167087/1.jpg