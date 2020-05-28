Merck and Twitch Join Forces on World Multiple Sclerosis Day to Connect People Living With MS
- Merck and Twitch collaborate on World MS Day to increase understanding of the impact of multiple sclerosis (MS)
- Livestream event with Twitch influencers on May 30 will raise awareness and money for the MS International Federation and help connect people affected by the disease, in line with official World MS Day theme MS Connections
DARMSTADT, Germany, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced an innovative collaboration with Twitch, the world's leading service and community for multiplayer entertainment, focused on raising global awareness and understanding of the impact of multiple sclerosis (MS).
Recent research by MS Society UK suggests that 3 in 5 people with MS experience loneliness as a direct result of their condition
"As a company we are relentlessly focused on understanding MS from the inside out, and that curiosity drives everything we do," said Andrew Paterson, Head of Neurology & Immunology at Merck. "We know there is more to MS than the physical impact of the condition. Having a chronic disease like MS can lead to significant social barriers, which are likely being amplified since the emergence of COVID-19. At the same time, modern technology has made it easier than ever for people to connect. Online activities like gaming are increasingly used as ways to connect and socialize virtually, creating a sense of community. We are hopeful that this innovative collaboration with Twitch will connect people living with MS in a new way."
Twitch, with 1.5 million tuning in at any given time and 15 million daily average users, continues its history of company-driven and community-driven charity initiatives. Since 2011, the Twitch community has raised over $200 million in donations for various causes.
"More than ever before, people are turning to Twitch to seek not only entertainment, but also connection and community," said Nathan Lindberg, Regional VP of Sponsorship Sales at Twitch. "We are proud to not only connect people with MS, but also raise awareness and understanding about the condition."
About Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic, inflammatory condition of the central nervous system and is the most common non-traumatic, disabling neurological disease in young adults. It is estimated that approximately 2.3 million people have MS worldwide. While symptoms can vary, the most common symptoms of MS include blurred vision, numbness or tingling in the limbs and problems with strength and coordination. The relapsing forms of MS are the most common.
About World MS Day
World MS Day is officially marked on May 30 each year. Events and campaigns take place throughout the month of May, and it brings the global MS community together to share stories, raise awareness and campaign with and for everyone affected by multiple sclerosis. To challenge social barriers, celebrate support networks and build community connection, the theme for World MS Day 2020-2022 is MS Connections. The campaign is developed by Multiple Sclerosis International Federation (MSIF) in collaboration with members of the global MSIF movement.
About Twitch
About Merck
Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 57,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2019, Merck generated sales of € 16.2 billion in 66 countries.
Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials.
