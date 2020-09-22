Northern Green Canada Provides Update on International Activities

Northern Green Global GmbH established in Unterschleißheim

Shipments completed to Germany, Israel and LATAM

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Green Canada Inc. ("NGC" or "The Company"), the first privately-owned Canadian licensed producer of cannabis to have EU GMP certification, is pleased to share this update on initiatives with expansion into the global market. This update is further to the recent announcement of the successful shipment of non-irradiated cannabis flower to Germany to fulfil one of several supply agreements extending into 2021.

Northern Green Global GmbH

NGC has successfully incorporated Northern Green Global GmbH ("NGG") in Unterschleißheim, Germany. Under the leadership of NGG's CEO Dr. Aslihan Akkar-Schenkl, NGG is now established as NGC's global pharmaceutical operation.

NGG CEO Dr. Aslihan Akkar-Schenkl comments, "Northern Green Global serves the mission of Northern Green Canada in providing cannabinoid medicines to global markets. We started structuring our Business Unit API in Germany and filed the necessary submissions with the District Government of Upper Bavaria." She continues, "Apart from providing pharmaceutical cannabis, our team of experienced pharmacists will focus on the development of cannabinoid formulations for chronic diseases."

NGC has engaged the Frankfurt office of Bird & Bird LLP (Dr. Kai Kerger and Dr. Niels Lutzhöft) to guide the operation through the process of establishing the global expansion of NGG with their proven experience in the cannabis market.

International Exports and Sales

The Company is currently selling cannabis flower and oil into global markets. Successful shipment has been exported and released for sale by an EU GMP facility in Israel. The Israeli market is becoming more and more active in the acquisition of quality EU GMP imports.

Supply agreements are in the final stages of completion in the U.K., Poland, Denmark, Portugal, Australia and New Zealand. These exports will be completed in and after Q4 2020. Exports have been shipped for sale into the LATAM with an ongoing supply agreement for global oil distribution.

NGC's CEO Lisa McCormack comments, "Dr. Akkar-Schenkl and her team at NGG are experts and it's our strategic advantage to have skilled personnel on the ground in the EU to see our goals to completion. NGC is fully licensed under the Cannabis Act, and along with our EU GMP certification, we are an active presence in the global cannabis market navigating and adhering to all domestic and international regulatory landscapes. We are proud to bring quality medicinal cannabis to the international community through our initiatives in Germany, Israel and beyond."

About Bird & Bird LLP

Bird & Bird LLP is an international law firm with over 1300 lawyers in 30 offices, which covers all areas of commercial and business law with specialists in a range of industry sectors, including Life Sciences and Healthcare with its dedicated cross-jurisdictional cannabis group, advising clients operating at the cutting edge of this rapidly-evolving industry.

About Northern Green Canada Inc.

Northern Green Canada Inc. is a federally licensed, EU GMP-certified producer of medical cannabis, focused on providing cannabis medications for a better quality of life. NGC is a research and development driven company committed to the health and well-being of patients. Their experienced team of experts operates in an EU GMP-certified, 2500 m2 (27000 square foot) indoor growing and processing facility with a 4275 m2 (46000 square foot) expansion capability. The company is expanding their extraction capacity to produce oils and working with respected partners on treatment-based cannabis medications. Find more information on our website

www.northerngreencanada.com

Contact: Mary Mill, Chief Policy Officer 416.419.2894

mmill@northerngreencanada.com

