Switching to investigational once-weekly insulin icodec from other basal insulins demonstrated to be efficacious and well-tolerated for people with type 2 diabetes in phase 2 trial
BAGSVÆRD, Denmark, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Novo Nordisk announced results from three phase 2 clinical trials for insulin icodec, an investigational once-weekly basal insulin analogue, which were presented during the 56
The first showed that switching to insulin icodec from other basal insulins using two different switch approaches was efficacious and well-tolerated compared to once-daily insulin glargine U100 and the switching approaches were without an increased risk of clinically significant or severe hypoglycaemic episodes compared to once-daily insulin glargine U100.
"We know that many people with type 2 diabetes prefer simplicity, meaning fewer injections and more convenience than what is currently provided with once- or twice-daily basal insulin treatment regimens," said Dr Harpreet Bajaj, lead trial investigator and endocrinologist, LMC Diabetes & Endocrinology, Ontario, Canada. "This phase 2 trial demonstrates the potential benefit insulin icodec could offer to people with type 2 diabetes in need of insulin therapy, aiding easy transition onto a new treatment option without the daily burden and complexity that is associated with current therapies and potentially even experience more time in good glycaemic control with low risk of hypoglycaemia."
Key secondary endpoints included changes from baseline in HbA
Data comparing the effect of different titration algorithms of insulin icodec with insulin glargine U100 to better understand the optimal titration for a once-weekly basal insulin in people with type 2 diabetes who were inadequately controlled with oral antidiabetics were also presented at the meeting. In this 16-week trial, all three once-weekly titration algorithms for insulin icodec investigated were shown to be well-tolerated and efficacious, and demonstrated an improved or similar 'time in range' versus once-daily insulin glargine U100, depending on the titration algorithm applied.
Results from the 26-week phase 2 clinical trial in insulin-naïve adults with type 2 diabetes where insulin icodec demonstrated comparable blood sugar lowering and a similar safety profile to once-daily insulin glargine U100 were also presented at the EASD Annual Meeting and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
"As a leader in diabetes innovation, Novo Nordisk understands that there is a need to continue to offer innovative treatment options to support people living with diabetes and improve outcomes," said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief scientific officer of Novo Nordisk. "We are excited by the phase 2 data that have been presented at EASD 2020 and ADA 2020 for insulin icodec, which demonstrated its efficacy and tolerability, and has the potential to offer a simplified treatment option for people with type 2 diabetes initiating insulin treatment, as well as the option for those to switch."
The phase 2 trials will inform the trial designs for the phase 3 clinical development programme for once-weekly insulin icodec, which Novo Nordisk will initiate later in 2020.
About the phase 2 switching trial
This 16-week, randomised, open label, treat-to-target, phase 2 trial compared the efficacy and safety of once-weekly insulin icodec with and without a loading dose versus once-daily insulin glargine U100* in 154 people with type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled (HbA
About insulin icodec
Insulin icodec is an investigational, long-acting basal insulin analogue with a half-life of approximately one week.
About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 43,500 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit
*NCT03922750: A Research Study in People With Type 2 Diabetes to Compare Two Types of Insulin: Insulin 287 and Insulin Glargine
